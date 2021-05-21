newsbreak-logo
San Saba, TX

Live events San Saba — what’s coming up

San Saba Dispatch
 1 day ago

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Saba area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiQyB_0a7CjAAC00

Beth Lee and the Breakups

Bend, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 438 County Rd 436, Bend, TX

Texas Blues & Roots Rock 'n' Roll with guitarist Chris Duarte!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCXy8_0a7CjAAC00

Guys & Dolls Golf Tournament

San Saba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 723 C R 102, San Saba, TX

The San Saba River Golf Course will host a Guys & Dolls Tournament on Saturday, June 5th, and Sunday, June 6th. For registration details and tee times, phone the Pro Shop at 325-372-3212. For...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSUXq_0a7CjAAC00

LIVE! @Bend General Store!

San Saba, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Music from 4:30PM - 8:30PM All ages-No Cover-Pet Friendly! Bend General Store 112 County Rd 438 Bend, TX 76877 www.phantomshakers.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUJVZ_0a7CjAAC00

Capt'n Karl's Colorado Bend

Bend, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2236 Park Hill Dr, Bend, TX

Races: 60km, 30km, 20km, 10km When: July 17-18, 2021 *Start 4:00pm Saturday, End 7:00am Sunday (12 hour limit) COLORADO BEND STATE PARK, BEND, TX Race Director: Brad Quinn ( Brad@TejasTrails.Com ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELusf_0a7CjAAC00

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club

Llano, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx

San Saba, TX
ABOUT

With San Saba Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Colorado Bend State Park#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#New Music#Rock Music#The Pro Shop#Sun Jul 07#Bend General Store#Tx Races#Tx Race Director#Live Content#Music Clubs#Llano Tx#Stand Up Comedy#Square#Guitarist Chris Duarte#June 5th#Sat#Remote Audiences
