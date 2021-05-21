Live events San Saba — what’s coming up

(SAN SABA, TX) San Saba has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Saba area:

Beth Lee and the Breakups Bend, TX

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 438 County Rd 436, Bend, TX

Texas Blues & Roots Rock 'n' Roll with guitarist Chris Duarte!

Guys & Dolls Golf Tournament San Saba, TX

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 723 C R 102, San Saba, TX

The San Saba River Golf Course will host a Guys & Dolls Tournament on Saturday, June 5th, and Sunday, June 6th. For registration details and tee times, phone the Pro Shop at 325-372-3212. For...

LIVE! @Bend General Store! San Saba, TX

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Music from 4:30PM - 8:30PM All ages-No Cover-Pet Friendly! Bend General Store 112 County Rd 438 Bend, TX 76877 www.phantomshakers.com

Capt'n Karl's Colorado Bend Bend, TX

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 2236 Park Hill Dr, Bend, TX

Races: 60km, 30km, 20km, 10km When: July 17-18, 2021 *Start 4:00pm Saturday, End 7:00am Sunday (12 hour limit) COLORADO BEND STATE PARK, BEND, TX Race Director: Brad Quinn ( Brad@TejasTrails.Com ...

Oldies But Goodies Car Show and Social Club Llano, TX

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 PM

A small group of people who like Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Etc. We Gather every Friday Nights on Square , Llano Tx