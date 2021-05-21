Coming soon: Kaunakakai events

(KAUNAKAKAI, HI) Kaunakakai has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kaunakakai:

Lahaina Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. About this event Let’s Roam’s Virtual Game Night makes it easy for...

Molokai Hula Bliss & Huakai (Journey) 2021 Kaunakakai, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 2618 Kamehameha V Hwy Unit 3A, Kaunakakai, HI

Molokai Hula Bliss & Huakai (Journey) 2021 7th Annual 10-day retreat from June 1 - June 11, 2021 on the island of Molokai, Hawaii What to expect: + Experience Aloha, the Hawaiian value of...

Live Entertainment – Ikaika Cosmo Lahaina, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 845 Front St a, Lahaina, HI

Enjoy live entertainment from Ikaika Cosmo on Saturdays & Sundays from 6pm-8pm.



Let the Magic Begin Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 4910 Honoapiilani Highway, Lahaina, HI 96761

A grand opening celebration for the Bozich Center for Athletics and Performing Arts featuring the illusions of SHIN LIM!

Copy of George Kahumoku, Jr. & The Slack Key Show Ohana Lahaina, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 5900, Lower Honoapiilani Road, Napili, HI 96761

Maui's Own Slack Key Guitar Master & The Next Generation of Hawaiian Super Stars.