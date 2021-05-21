newsbreak-logo
PIVOT YOUR SUMMER PLANS, FRIENDS IS POPPING INTO ATLANTA THIS JULY

Cover picture for the articleAfter successful runs in New York and Chicago, the wildly popular FRIENDS Experience, originally created for the show’s 25th anniversary, is heading South! From July 15 through Sept. 6, fans can celebrate their favorite FRIENDS characters and revisit some of the series’ most iconic moments with this two-story enhanced experience created by Superfly X, Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Warner Bros. Television Group.

