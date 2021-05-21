PIVOT YOUR SUMMER PLANS, FRIENDS IS POPPING INTO ATLANTA THIS JULY

Last January through March, SaddleBrooke residents, Fran Meckler and Carol Kula of the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club, arranged drop-in sessions of pop tennis on Sunday afternoons. Many people showed up to play for the first time—some as total beginners and others as former tennis and pickleball players. When the drop-in sessions ended, Stuart Watkins and Paulette Kasperski weren’t ready to quit. They decided to sign up these beginners (and some intermediate and better players) for groups that they would organize. Between the two of them, they have around 40 players who now join them to play, as their schedules allow, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays. And thus, the friendships began.