Burns, OR

What’s up Burns: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Burns Bulletin
Burns Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BURNS, OR) Burns is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burns area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvC5j_0a7Cj2Bd00

Walking Class

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tL21_0a7Cj2Bd00

Alcoholics Anonymous

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Sunday at 7 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord

Learn More

Narcotics Anonmous

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM

Narcotics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 6 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord in Burns

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a8cHC_0a7Cj2Bd00

BINGO

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.

Learn More

Community & Senior Lunch

Burns, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR

Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...

Learn More
