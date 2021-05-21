What’s up Burns: Local events calendar
(BURNS, OR) Burns is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Burns area:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR
A walking class is being held at the Harney County Senior Center and Community Services Center, on November 3rd, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:30AM indoors
Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM
Alcoholics Anonymous meets each Sunday at 7 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord
Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 PM
Narcotics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 6 pm at LIFE, 74 S Alvord in Burns
Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM
BINGO at the Burns Elks Lodge every Tuesday at 6pm. Open to the public Doors open at 5pm.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Address: 17 S Alder Ave, Burns, OR
Enjoy a great meal at the Senior & Community Center. Menu can be found on the website: http://co.harney.or.us/index.php/senior-community-services-center-home Community members and Businesses...