Bedroom decor ideas for summer
Deep tones of dark navy and olive green offer a rich and cosy atmosphere... Preparing your house for summer is a great way to celebrate the arrival of a bright, new season. Decorating your bedroom with nods to the year's sunniest season is a great place to start. Light textiles, soft colours and natural materials such as wicker, wood, and stone an add a natural feeling to the indoors and help create a relaxed space. On the other hand, vibrant tropical prints, bold colours and rich shades of hot pink, turquoise or yellow can bring a holiday vibe to a room. Below are some tips and ideas for decorating your bedroom for summer, whether you are doing a big revamp, or simply looking for easy ways to add a summery touch.www.femalefirst.co.uk