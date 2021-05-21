Bedroom decor ideas for summer

If you’re looking to try a fresh new look for a bedroom in your home, these ideas can help jumpstart your design. You might consider using one of Pantone’s 2021 Colors of the Year – Illuminating or Ultimate Gray to inspire your color palette. Adding an accent of yellow can evoke a bright and cheery vibe. To keep the design comfortable and cozy, pair it with a shade of gray or black and white. A simple burst of color can be added in with pillows or an accent chair to keep it from being overwhelming. Let’s face it – a bedroom painted in Illuminating would not be very relaxing. Layering in one or two accents of yellow can add interest while still offering a restful retreat.