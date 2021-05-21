newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stratford, CT

Stratford ethics commission gets complaint against one of its own

By Ethan Fry
Middletown Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATFORD — The town’s Ethics Commission has met for the first time in at least two years to consider a complaint one of its members says is about him. But the commissioner, Dave Mullane, a former cop and investigator for the state’s attorney’s office in Bridgeport, says he knows little else about it — and isn’t sure whether he will participate in a “probable cause” hearing he’s been notified is planned for next week.

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stratford, CT
Government
City
Stratford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Council Members#Executive Session#Town Council#Seec#Democrats#Norwalk Police#Commission Members#Commissioners#Investigation#Republican Registrar#Hearing#Town Boards#Town Issues#Mullane Blogs#Public View#Voters Lou Decilio#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Hartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Posted by
Nancy on Norwalk

Dick Brescia, 1935-2021, Norwalk volunteer

NORWALK, Conn. — Former Norwalk Parking Authority Chairman Dick Brescia has passed away at age 86. “We lost a true gentleman. A nice guy, a person who loved Norwalk, a person who served Norwalk on many different levels,” Mayor Harry Rilling said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. The Bridgeport-born Brescia...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Stratford, CTMiddletown Press

Stratford mayor announces re-eection run, citing transparency, 'respectful government'

STRATFORD — Mayor Laura Hoydick has made it official: She’s running for a second term as the town’s top elected official. Flanked by husband and “First Dude” Paul and her daughter Paige, the mayor told supporters gathered this week on Academy Hill that being mayor has been “one of the most important things and valuable things I feel I’ve ever done, and I’d like to continue for the next four years.
Bridgeport, CTMiddletown Press

Bridgeport official: Body found at Bassick High School

BRIDGEPORT — An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death for a body found at a city high school over the weekend, officials said. The city’s 911 dispatch center received a call from an individual on Sunday who said they discovered a body on the outside stairwell of Bassick High School, said Scott Appleby, the city’s director of emergency communications and emergency management.
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Getting there: Connecticut DOT hearings won't change anything

Our state government certainly moves in mysterious ways. The Connecticut legislature seems unable to even discuss the crucial replenishing of the Special Transportation Fund to keep mass transit rolling, but they found hours to debate the merits of declaring pizza the “official state food.” Really?. Kudos to the nine lawmakers...
Stratford, CTRegister Citizen

Auditors say Stratford's books are clean - while making some recommendations for improvement

STRATFORD — Accounting entries made by one person without any review. Missing paperwork for a state grant. An asset forfeiture account only the police chief had access to. Though the town’s auditors gave Stratford’s books an auditor-type commendation in a 148-page audit made public Monday, they found a handful of problems town officials are now working to correct, some of which were identified as “significant deficiencies” or “material weaknesses.”
Fairfield County, CTnorwalkplus.com

Impact Fairfield County awards $248,000 in grants to local nonprofits

GREENWICH, CT – Impact Fairfield County (Impact FFC), the area’s premiere women’s collective giving circle, awarded two $100,000 Core Mission Grants to Hall Neighborhood House (Bridgeport) and INTEMPO (Stamford). Impact FFC also awarded three $16,000 unrestricted general operating grants to Catholic Charities of Fairfield County (Bridgeport), Person-to-Person (Darien), and Women’s...
Fairfield County, CTStamford Advocate

GOP says reopen the state Capitol; Dems say no

Despite the scheduled May 19 reopening of bars and restaurants, the State Capitol in Hartford will remain closed for at least the remainder of the legislative session, which ends at midnight on June 9. Majority Democratic leaders of the House and Senate said Friday that there is no screening process...
Connecticut Statencadvertiser.com

Opinion: For CT's struggling families, stimulus check won't provide stability

Although Connecticut has a higher percentage of affluent individuals and families than most other states, far too many of our residents face a very different reality. Hard-working people who are essential to every community’s success — child care workers, home health care aides, restaurant workers, car mechanics, office assistants — struggle to make ends meet on what their jobs pay. Connecticut needs a policy and a plan to support these workers and their families. We need to increase our state earned income tax credit and create a child tax credit.
Fairfield, CTWestport News

Towns plan COVID-19 vaccine clinics for 12 and over

School districts in greater Bridgeport and the Naugatuck Valley are preparing for the upcoming expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 12- to 15 year-olds. Similar to the plan laid out for those aged 16 and older in public schools across the state, many districts are either planning to offer vaccine clinics or are in talks about whether a youth-only clinic makes sense. In all cases, parents would have to sign consent forms for their child to be vaccinated and/or accompany their child.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Connecticut Mirror

We all play a role in addressing CT’s housing crisis

On March 11, I sat in my virtual Stratford Town Council Meeting, as I usually do at my kitchen counter, anxiously anticipating the Stratford Housing Partnership’s presentation. What they revealed was a failure in our commitment to serving all Stratford residents. A striking community survey revealed 50 to 66 percent of respondents were deeply concerned about their long-term ability to afford to stay in Stratford.