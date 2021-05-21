newsbreak-logo
Northville, MI

Cluck Norris Ass Kickin' Chicken Virtual Restaurant Opens In Metro Detroit

By Maggie Meadows
US 103.1
US 103.1
 1 day ago
This new hot spot is virtual, which means you cannot actually eat there - but you can have a Chuck Norris inspired chicken sandwich delivered. Cluck Norris Ass Kickin' Chicken is operating out of the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern in Northville. According to the Metro Times, the very creative brand launched in March and is expanding to Rusty Bucket locations across the United States. To be honest, I have never even heard of Rusty Bucket. Have you? I checked out the menu and it looks like they have something for everyone, even your picky ass kids. You are covered from appetizers, to pasta, salads, burgers, fish tacos, salmon - I think you get the point.

US 103.1

US 103.1

Posted by
US 103.1

Hard Pickle Seltzer Coming This Summer

People are going to love this or hate this - there is no in between. You are a pickle person or you are not. I like pickles, and this is booze so I am in. What started as an April Fool's joke - is now becoming a reality. This summer, Hard Pickle Seltzer will be on select shelves. I say select because only 10,000 12-packs to be made available. That is a bit of pickle don't you think?
Posted by
US 103.1

National Barbecue Day Is Sunday

Fire up those grills and smokers - this Sunday, May 16th, is National Barbecue Day. According to the National Day Calendar, the purist in the world of barbecue either uses charcoal, wood, or gas and slow cooks the protein over indirect heat. While the type of protein and seasonings vary, each part of the country specializes in their own flavors and sauces.
Macomb Daily

Hotel Royal Oak joins area's corps of post-COVID live music venues

Music fans are waiting, and hoping, for a resumption of live concerts — especially this summer, under the sun and stars at the various Detroit metro area amphitheaters. Until that happens, however, there are plenty of opportunities to hear live performances, on a smaller scale, in an outdoor setting. Particularly...
MetroTimes

The fast and furr-ious Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to metro Detroit, proof that nature is healing

The CDC says you can now take your mask off to bite the head off of a giant cookie made to look like the world's most famous Japanese cat character. OK — so the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not weighed in on the super cuteness of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck but the perfectly pink set of wheels will return to Twelve Oaks Mall food court in Novi for a day of sweet treats and carefully positioned hair, er, fur bows on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
HometownLife.com

Exchange Bar & Grill opens in downtown Northville, replacing Poole's Tavern

One of downtown Northville's mainstays has a new name and look to reflect on the city's history. After months of renovations, the former Poole's Tavern at 157 E. Main St., has reopened under a new name: Exchange Bar & Grill. The name, new owner Grant Baidas said, harkens back to that corner of downtown Northville in the late 1800s.
Detroit News

Welcome Mat: Plant exchanges, Sundance store opens, and more

Founded by Robert Redford in 1989, Sundance Catalog promotes the works of artists and craftspeople from around the world. Now the premier lifestyle retailer of apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and art, has established its first retail location in Michigan in the Village of Rochester Hills. Visitors will get a sense of the brand’s heritage and artistic character with the craftsmanship of the store environment and the impressive selection of merchandise. One-of-a-kind pieces and items exclusive to Sundance will be the cornerstone of the product offerings. The address is 240 N. Adams Road. For information, go to sundancecatalog.com.
Posted by
US 103.1

Interactive Dino Stroll Event Coming to Lake Orion

There are a few family-friendly prehistoric dinosaur events coming to Michigan in the coming weeks. Earlier this week I told you about the Dino Safari Drive-Thru event that's coming to Novi later this month. After I posted this on our Facebook page, a woman told me about another dinosaur event that's coming later this month and it's even closer.
farmingtonvoice.com

New vendors and more at Saturday’s Farmers Market

The Farmington Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Farmington with a dozen new vendors, music, giveaways, and more. Here’s what you should know before you head out to the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park:. This week’s complement of 40 vendors will have booths in and...
Macomb Daily

Calendar of activities, events and trips

Editor’s Note: With the cancellations of community events due to COVID-19, The Vitality calendar listings will begin with events beginning in September. The ongoing monthly events will also be listed. Before attending an event, contact the organizers to find out if it has been cancelled. To submit information for the...
trentontrib.com

Vaulting forward

Owners Christ Doulos, Carole Bell-Doulos and Suzette Balaskas and General Manager Chris Balaskas were excited last month to be able to formally launch “The Vault,” a new and highly anticipated restaurant built into what used to be a bank building in downtown Wyandotte. Many other friends and family members as well as Ron Hinrichs and others from the Southern Wayne County Regional Chamber came out for the special occasion. The restaurant is now open for lunch and dinner from Monday through Saturday. Reservations can be made by calling (734) 88VAULT. Check out the menu online at www.thevaultonfirst.com.
hourdetroit.com

6 Things to Do This Weekend (April 30-May 2)

Northville Art House’s newest exhibition, In Bloom, features the works of four contemporary woman artists — Denise Cassidy Wood, Sandy Dekker, Maria Latour, and Shadia Derbyshire — each of whom explores the beauty of flowers in her own distinct style. Cassidy Wood uses bright acrylics and focuses on the serenity and the energizing qualities of nature, while Dekker utilizes various artistic media, including fabric, paints, and photography to create beautifully textured quilts. To create her own floral pieces, Latour combines textiles and encaustics. She embeds dyed or stitched fabrics between layers of molten wax. Derbyshire constructs her floral pieces primarily via acrylics and collage. She uses a selection of vibrant colors to paint over found papers that are meticulously torn to create unique patterns and textures. No cost. Through May 22. Northville Arthouse, 215 Cady St., Northville; northvillearthouse.org.