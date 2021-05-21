newsbreak-logo
All Pints North beer festival is a go this summer in Duluth

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild, Facebook

The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild's All Pints North summer beer festival in Duluth is a go this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The annual beer festival that will feature more than 100 Minnesota craft breweries and brewpubs will be held at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth from 3:30-7 p.m. on July 31.

Attendees can get unlimited samples of craft beer, seltzer, cider and non-alcoholic options. There will also be food trucks, local shops and live music on the shores of Lake Superior.

"In-person events strengthen that sense of community that is so crucial to the craft beer industry; attendees really get to connect with the people who are making their favorite local brews. Last year we missed those experiences,” Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Lauren Bennett McGinty said in a news release.

Not only did COVID force the cancellation of All Pints North last year, but the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild had to cancel its other events.

“Fests aren’t just a fun celebration. They’re also really important business opportunities,” said Bennett McGinty. “At a festival like APN, new and smaller breweries have an opportunity to make a real splash with future customers, and bigger brands get to connect on a more personal level with their fans.”

All Pints North tickets go on sale on Tuesday, June 1. Tickets are $60 for general admission and $15 for DD/sober tickets.

In an effort to mitigate COVID risk at the event, tickets will be released in stages, with only 1,000 tickets being sold at a time to avoid the potential that the event be oversold. As a ticket stage sells out, people can in a waitlist to be notified when another round of tickets is released.

“We want to be prepared if event capacity limits are reduced this summer. But we’re pretty confident that won’t happen. Minnesotans are getting vaccinated and restrictions are lifting. Now that we can gather safely, Minnesota’s breweries and brewpubs are eager to celebrate MN craft beer with the fans that kept them afloat through the last year," a Guild statement said.

You can buy tickets and see the list of breweries participating online here.

