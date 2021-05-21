Scottville events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Scottville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scottville:

Wednesday, June 30th, Guest Presenter at Ludington State Park

Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 8800 M-116, Ludington, MI

Hosted by The Friends of Ludington State Park, Mike Lenich as Guest Presenter at Ludington State Park's Amphitheater in Ludington, MI. (In event of inclement weather, presentation will be held in...

Yard Sale Weekend

Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 S Scottville Rd, Scottville, MI

SITE TO SITE YARD SALE! :) After finally moving into our new house, I've realized I really need to get rid of some stuff so... I figured I'd invite you all to join me! :) Set out some items you no...

2021 Offshore Classic & Big Boys Fishing Tournament

Ludington, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 391 South William Street, Ludington, MI 49431

Ludington Offshore Classic & Big Boys Tournament is one of the premier fishing tournaments on Lake Michigan, happening July 13-18, 2021.

Scottville 10 + 31 Celebration

Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Scottville Harvest Festival and Scottville Summer Fest have blended into one event that takes place the weekend after July 4. The festival's new name is Scottville 10 + 31 Celebration. While...

Live In the Plaza Summer Music Series

Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

2021 SUMMER MUSIC SCHEDULE All performances take place in Legacy Plaza (James & Ludington) 27-May 5-8pm TENTATIVE 3-Jun 5-8pm Third Coast Djypsy Jazz 10-Jun 5-8pm Adam Knudsen 17-Jun 5-8pm Jason...

With Scottville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

LACA's West Michigan High School Band Showcase to premier online May 18

MANISTEE — The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host the inaugural West Michigan High School Band Showcase, a free virtual performance, this spring. The showcase will include performances by the Ludington High School Band, the Mason County Eastern Band, the Manistee Catholic Central High School Band, the Manistee High School Band, the Pentwater High School Band and Jazz Band and the Shelby High School Band.
Shoreline Media welcomes intern McKenna Golat

Shoreline Media readers will have a new voice in their papers this summer with this week’s addition of intern McKenna Golat. Golat will split her time between the Ludington Daily News, Oceana’s Herald Journal and the White Lake Beacon. Golat is from Manistique, an Upper Peninsula town she said is...
Studio 87, Scottville's first tattoo shop, is now open

Nick and Kayla Lester are hoping to make their mark and add a dash of color to downtown Scottville with Studio 87, the couple’s tattoo and piercing shop. The Lesters opened the business, at 124 S. Main St., on Friday, May 7. It’s the city’s first-ever tattoo parlor, according to Nick.
Bulletin board for Tuesday, May 11

AFFEW’s planned “Solar 101” presentation, scheduled to be held today via Zoom, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. The organization will plan to host a solar panel discussion sometime in the future. Pentwater Women’s Club to meet Friday. The Pentwater Women’s Club will hold the May meeting at the...
Outdoors briefs for May 1

24th Annual Mason County Whitetails Banquet slated for Friday. The 24th Annual Mason County Whitetails Unlimited Banquet is scheduled for 5 p.m., Friday, May 7, at Lincoln Hills Golf Club, and the ticket deadline is today, Saturday, May 1. The games and raffles will start along with the social hour...