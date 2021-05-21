Scottville events coming up

(SCOTTVILLE, MI) Scottville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scottville:

Wednesday, June 30th, Guest Presenter at Ludington State Park Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 8800 M-116, Ludington, MI

Hosted by The Friends of Ludington State Park, Mike Lenich as Guest Presenter at Ludington State Park's Amphitheater in Ludington, MI. (In event of inclement weather, presentation will be held in...

Yard Sale Weekend Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 701 S Scottville Rd, Scottville, MI

SITE TO SITE YARD SALE! :) After finally moving into our new house, I've realized I really need to get rid of some stuff so... I figured I'd invite you all to join me! :) Set out some items you no...

2021 Offshore Classic & Big Boys Fishing Tournament Ludington, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 391 South William Street, Ludington, MI 49431

Ludington Offshore Classic & Big Boys Tournament is one of the premier fishing tournaments on Lake Michigan, happening July 13-18, 2021.

Scottville 10 + 31 Celebration Scottville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Scottville Harvest Festival and Scottville Summer Fest have blended into one event that takes place the weekend after July 4. The festival's new name is Scottville 10 + 31 Celebration. While...

Live In the Plaza Summer Music Series Ludington, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

2021 SUMMER MUSIC SCHEDULE All performances take place in Legacy Plaza (James & Ludington) 27-May 5-8pm TENTATIVE 3-Jun 5-8pm Third Coast Djypsy Jazz 10-Jun 5-8pm Adam Knudsen 17-Jun 5-8pm Jason...