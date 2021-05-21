Home Flooding Victims, Help Is on the Way This Weekend

Honestly, it's been one thing after another. Here in SWLA, we've had nearly a year of destructive weather. Record hurricanes, winter storms, floods, and on and on. We are weeks away from the 2021 Hurricane Season, and most of us are still trying to rebuild from the destruction left behind from 2020. Finding a licensed and honest construction crew in SWLA is either difficult or the construction companies can't take on the work for lack of workers. I know a ton of people who have unfinished work because the construction crew they hired literally walked off the job and never came back.