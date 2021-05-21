Live events coming up in Morganton

newsbreak-logo
(MORGANTON, GA) Morganton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morganton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rADCP_0a7CiShP00

Mable's Snow Shack

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 67 Blackhawk Dr, Blue Ridge, GA

Come beat the heat and enjoy a snow cone from Mable's Snow Shack--- This event is open to all registered BRTR KOA guests---

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dY2N4_0a7CiShP00

The Perrys

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1477 Blue Ridge Dr, Blue Ridge, GA

ABOUT THE PERRYS If you have ever seen The Perrys in concert, you have undoubtedly sensed the power and conviction with which they sing. From the high-octane, hand-clappi...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mTA8Z_0a7CiShP00

Arnold Hill

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

Arnold Hill is a Alternative and Americana Band from b'Waynesville, North Carolina'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1186Vu_0a7CiShP00

Gabe Meyers and Jadie Lee at Bin 322

Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 116 W Main St #1d, Blue Ridge, GA

Gabe Meyers and Jadie Lee at Bin 322 at Bin 322, 116 west main street, Blue Ridge, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oB2Dz_0a7CiShP00

Georgia | Individual Preparedness | May 27th-30th, 2021

Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 775 Burgess Gap Rd, Morganton, GA

Individual Preparedness (Preparedness 101) Dates: May 27th – 30th Start time: 8:00AM Sharp. Course ends early afternoon on the 30th Location: Morganton, Georgia Instructors: Joshua…

ABOUT

With Morganton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Morganton Digest

Sunday sun alert in Morganton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(MORGANTON, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morganton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.