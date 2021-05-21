Live events coming up in Morganton

(MORGANTON, GA) Morganton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Morganton:

Mable's Snow Shack Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 67 Blackhawk Dr, Blue Ridge, GA

Come beat the heat and enjoy a snow cone from Mable's Snow Shack--- This event is open to all registered BRTR KOA guests---

The Perrys Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1477 Blue Ridge Dr, Blue Ridge, GA

ABOUT THE PERRYS If you have ever seen The Perrys in concert, you have undoubtedly sensed the power and conviction with which they sing. From the high-octane, hand-clappi...

Arnold Hill Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1315 E Main St, Blue Ridge, GA

Arnold Hill is a Alternative and Americana Band from b'Waynesville, North Carolina'

Gabe Meyers and Jadie Lee at Bin 322 Blue Ridge, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 116 W Main St #1d, Blue Ridge, GA

Gabe Meyers and Jadie Lee at Bin 322 at Bin 322, 116 west main street, Blue Ridge, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Georgia | Individual Preparedness | May 27th-30th, 2021 Morganton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 775 Burgess Gap Rd, Morganton, GA

Individual Preparedness (Preparedness 101) Dates: May 27th – 30th Start time: 8:00AM Sharp. Course ends early afternoon on the 30th Location: Morganton, Georgia Instructors: Joshua…