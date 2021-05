Last Sunday Pat Rice’s column asked, “Is a $300,000 median home price good for Volusia-Flagler? For our workforce, no.“ I appreciate the sentiment, but I would like to consider all of the ramifications of the price changes. The article raised a great series of questions related to an incredibly complex topic. Yes, prices have increased, but they have certainly not locked people out of the market if you take all of the aspects into consideration. Many things are happening in the economy including historically low interest rates, rising home prices, and opportunities as a result of the stimulus packages.