Walsenburg calendar: What's coming up

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

Jonathan Foster Music Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 118 W 6th St, Walsenburg, CO

Music event in Walsenburg, CO by La Plaza Historic Hotel & Restaurant on Friday, August 20 2021

Trinidad, CO Concealed Carry Class Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

The Moving Wall is Coming to Southern Colorado Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 23500 US-160, Walsenburg, CO

Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center is proud to host "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial that has been touring the country for over...

SONIC BLOOM 2022 Rye, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:20 AM

Address: 732 Co Rd 653, Spanish Peaks Country, CO 81069

GA, VIP, Car-Camping, RV/Oversize & Parking Passes Available Plus RV Rentals & Services, Tent Rentals, Shuttles, Showers, Massages & more

Santa Fe League Meet Rye, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 8083 CO-165, Rye, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Santa Fe League Meet, hosted by Rye High School in Rye CO. Starting Friday, May 21st.