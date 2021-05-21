Walsenburg calendar: What's coming up
(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 118 W 6th St, Walsenburg, CO
Music event in Walsenburg, CO by La Plaza Historic Hotel & Restaurant on Friday, August 20 2021
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082
This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 23500 US-160, Walsenburg, CO
Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center is proud to host "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial that has been touring the country for over...
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:20 AM
Address: 732 Co Rd 653, Spanish Peaks Country, CO 81069
GA, VIP, Car-Camping, RV/Oversize & Parking Passes Available Plus RV Rentals & Services, Tent Rentals, Shuttles, Showers, Massages & more
Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM
Address: 8083 CO-165, Rye, CO
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Santa Fe League Meet, hosted by Rye High School in Rye CO. Starting Friday, May 21st.