newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walsenburg, CO

Walsenburg calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Walsenburg News Watch
Walsenburg News Watch
 1 day ago

(WALSENBURG, CO) Walsenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walsenburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dwYA_0a7Ci7Ud00

Jonathan Foster Music

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 118 W 6th St, Walsenburg, CO

Music event in Walsenburg, CO by La Plaza Historic Hotel & Restaurant on Friday, August 20 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c8y7a_0a7Ci7Ud00

Trinidad, CO Concealed Carry Class

Trinidad, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 3130 Santa Fe Trail, #Drive, Trinidad, CO 81082

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgubJ_0a7Ci7Ud00

The Moving Wall is Coming to Southern Colorado

Walsenburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 23500 US-160, Walsenburg, CO

Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center is proud to host "The Moving Wall," a half-size replica of the Washington, DC Vietnam Veterans Memorial that has been touring the country for over...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rGinv_0a7Ci7Ud00

SONIC BLOOM 2022

Rye, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:20 AM

Address: 732 Co Rd 653, Spanish Peaks Country, CO 81069

GA, VIP, Car-Camping, RV/Oversize & Parking Passes Available Plus RV Rentals & Services, Tent Rentals, Shuttles, Showers, Massages & more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JzwjM_0a7Ci7Ud00

Santa Fe League Meet

Rye, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 8083 CO-165, Rye, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Santa Fe League Meet, hosted by Rye High School in Rye CO. Starting Friday, May 21st.

Learn More
Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg News Watch

Walsenburg, CO
4
Followers
13
Post
269
Views
ABOUT

With Walsenburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, CO
State
Washington State
City
Walsenburg, CO
City
Trinidad, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Co Music#Sun Jun#Vip#Car Camping#Rv Oversize Parking#Tent Rentals#Thu May 05#Milesplits#Santa Fe League Meet#Colorado State#Live Events#Page#Music Clubs#In Person Formats#Drive#Sat#Venues#Bars#Shuttles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Walsenburg, COPosted by
Walsenburg News Watch

Job alert: These Walsenburg jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walsenburg: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 2. Entry-Level Benefits Solutions Sales - Serving a Niche Market; 3. Journeyman Plumber; 4. BCaBA (Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst), Trinidad, CO; 5. TGS Seasonal Cultivation Associate; 6. Midwest; 7. Local CDL A Truck Driver; 8. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 9. Driver Residential; 10. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Walsenburg);
Walsenburg, COPosted by
Walsenburg News Watch

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Walsenburg

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walsenburg: 1. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $50.39/Hour $1814/Weekly; 2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,877 per week; 3. Loan Processor; 4. Driver Rolloff; 5. Aquatics Director; 6. Entry-Level Benefits Solutions Sales - Serving a Niche Market; 7. Office Accounts Payable; 8. Construction Office Assistant; 9. Journeyman Plumber; 10. Satellite Installation Technician;
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

We Insure Mile High Insurance Agency Opens in Colorado, Sur-passing the Company’s Milestone of 150 Locations

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — We Insure, the innovative independent insurance company, announced today the opening of a new franchise agency to serve the residents of the Denver Metro area from Greenwood, Colo. We Insure added more than 50 franchises across 14 states in 2020 and anticipates record growth in 2021.
Colorado StatePosted by
99.9 KEKB

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado StatePosted by
Benzinga

Cannabis Co Curaleaf Expands In Colorado Via Los Sueños Farms Acquisition

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX:CURLF) is acquiring Colorado-based Los Sueños Farms, the largest outdoor cannabis grow facility in the state. Transaction details: Under the terms of the agreement, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company agreed to purchase three outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Pueblo, Colorado covering 66 acres of cultivation capacity. The...
Colorado Stateeminetra.com

Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Walsenburg, COPosted by
Walsenburg News Watch

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Walsenburg

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Walsenburg: 1. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $50.39/Hour $1814/Weekly; 2. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 3. TGS Seasonal Cultivation Associate; 4. Team Company CDL-A Truck Drivers-- $40K Teaming Bonus-- GUARANTEED Home Time!; 5. Driver Residential; 6. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 7. CDL-A Company Truck Driver; 8. OTR CDL-A Drivers: $70,000yr+ with Guaranteed Weekly Pay; 9. CDL Class A or B Driver; 10. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Trinidad);