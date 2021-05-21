Recreational scoreboard

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleStandings: Pat Kelly and Judy Davern, 17.5; Lyn Larson and Michelle Nelson, 16.5; Deb Mayhew and Vicky Schold, 15.5; Moe Miller and Patty Lier, 14; Gail Erdman/Kathy Nelson, 14; Megan Holsclaw and Trisha Hecimovich, 14; Barb Hoag and Cathy Meysman, 13; Delores Graden and Karen Wilander, 12.5; Barb Luke and Karina Palokangas, 11.5; Debbie Anderson and Jan Howard, 11; Cindy Upton and Stubby Nyquist, 10; Penny Graskey and Michele Rieder, 10; Barb Olson and Allie Hom, 10; Brenda Milinkovich and Anitta Reinolt, 8.5; Amy Patenaude and CJ Johnson, 7.5; Christel Lewis and Maureen Zupancich, 6.5;

Billings Gazette

Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

Hunter Doyle drove in the winning run for the Cardinals with a single that scored Jaiden Turner in the bottom of the eighth. Teyshawn Johnson, Keaton Mickelson and Colter Wilson all had two hits for Billings. Troy Waugh went 2 for 3 for Sheridan. Billings Cardinals 11, Sheridan, Wyo. 3.
Baseballtchdailynews.com

BABA and Dairyland Baseball Scoreboard

The Dairyland Baseball and BABA seasons are underway in Northeast Wisconsin. Walker Miller kept the Tigerton bats quiet and got some help with some timely hitting as Neopit topped Tigerton 10-4 on Sunday. Miller helped his own cause, going 2 for 3 with a home run. Mequan Corn had two hits. Patrick Bailey took the loss for Tigerton. Shawn Much led the way with two hits.
Donna WilliamsWatertown Public Opinion

Club notes

Deb Horton reported that 140 memberships have been sold. She has been running mini leagues for the last few weeks for shuffleboard, cornhole, Wii bowling and games with good attendance. Deb also reported that we will need to get a new shuffleboard as the one we are using belongs to the State Senior Games and they will be picking it up on May 22.
Riverdale, IAQuad-Cities Times

WORLD OUTDOORS: Riverdale wins IHSA Bass Fishing sectional

Bass fishing continues to grow as a popular sport with high schoolers in Illinois as well as across the Midwest. Over the past decade, the Quad-Cities area teams have performed well in these events. Our local waters have performed well, too, as these single-day, statewide events highlight the fisheries across the state.
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 4 (MSW) at GG on 5/22/21

B:Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA) Sire: Old Topper , Chestnut, 1995. Lifetime: 116 yearlings sold, median $5,850. Broodmare Sire: Ministers Wild Cat , Bay, 2000. B:Woodbridge Farm LLC & Ronald Erickson (CA) O:Larry Odbert. Margin:¾. TrueNicks: F. Sire: Smiling Tiger , Chestnut, 2007. Lifetime: 94 yearlings sold, median $15,000. Broodmare...
SportsSkySports

Twilight Spinner stars at Haydock

Twilight Spinner took a step up to Listed class in her stride as she ran out an emphatic winner of the EBF British Stallion Studs Cecil Frail at Haydock. Unraced as a juvenile last season, David O'Meara's filly finished third on her racecourse debut at Pontefract last month before opening her account with a clear-cut victory at Ripon a fortnight ago.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Sconsin upsets Frank's Rockette in Winning Colors

The 18th running of Saturday night’s $150,000, Grade 3 Winning Colors at Churchill Downs went according to plan for Sconsin as she displayed her powerful closing kick to rush past early pacemakers Rising Seas and 3-5 favorite Frank’s Rockette in the final furlong to win the six-furlong sprint for fillies and mares by 3 1/4 lengths in 1:08.80.
Arley, ALmynwapaper.com

Arley Day is Saturday

ARLEY - One of the more prestigious awards offered by the Arley Women’s Club is their designation of Miss Arley Day annually, who will be in the parade on Arley Day. The non-profit organization chose to add, for the first time, Mr. Arley Day this year. On Friday, May 7,...
Crowley, LAraynetoday.com

Highlights of the Past

.. Notre Dame High School students who attended Girls State in Baton Rouge included Julie Sarver, Claire Cramer and Trish Benoit. Alternatives included Nina Zaunbrecher, Shawn Boullion and Cynthia Callier. ... Winners of the Swing Into Spring poster contest held at Crowley Middle School were Shannon Gaspard and Paul Vallier.
Hancock County, WVWeirton Daily Times

Oak Glen NHS inductees

Oak Glen High School held its 57th National Honor Society induction ceremony in the Little Theater on May 16. There were 58 students inducted, including 21 seniors who missed last year’s induction ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions. The other 37 were 2021 NHS inductees. Debby Churella is the faculty sponsor for NHS. The 2020 senior inductees were, seated, from left, Alexis Holden, Alayna Kranis, Halee Stevens, Alissa McGaffick and Jeremy Taylor; middle row, Mallory Kovalcik, Annie Chen, Jessica Duty, Izzy Barganski, Brooklyn Loveland, Sydney Martinez, Kadyn Falk and Reece Enochs; and back row, Ethan Hurl, Jadyn Smith, Cody Patterson, Jacob Clark, Garrett Wright, Rory McNutt, Amber Moore and Mia Ridgway.
Minnesota Stateprosportsextra.com

Insta Golf Girl Paige Spiranac Is Gorgeous; Golf Store Manager in Minnesota Qualifies for PGA Championship! @paigespiranac

Paige Spiranac is an American social media personality and retired professional golfer. She played college golf at both the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, winning All-Mountain West Conference honors during the 2012–13 and 2013–14 seasons, and leading the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015.
Golf406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: Your Sports

Flight 1: Riley Goggins 26; Eddie Sandoval/Daryl Stricker/Chuck Morgan 28. Flight 2: Walt Davidson 30; Jerry Rivinius 31; Lowell Dunlop 33. Flight 3: Dick Wesnick/Keith Buxbaum/Ed Helgeson/Bart Rise 33. Flight 4: Eugene Sawyer/Steve Everette/Ed Steffans 38. Ladies League. Even Holes Out. Flight 1: Pat Pitt 28, Lisa Forsberg 28, Ginny...
SportsBillings Gazette

Scoreboard: Your Sports

Flight 1: Riley Goggins 26; Eddie Sandoval/Daryl Stricker/Chuck Morgan 28. Flight 2: Walt Davidson 30; Jerry Rivinius 31; Lowell Dunlop 33. Flight 3: Dick Wesnick/Keith Buxbaum/Ed Helgeson/Bart Rise 33. Flight 4: Eugene Sawyer/Steve Everette/Ed Steffans 38. Ladies League. Even Holes Out. Flight 1: Pat Pitt 28, Lisa Forsberg 28, Ginny...
Rosemount, MN406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: College baseball

Highlights: The Pioneers rallied from a 6-0 deficit Friday to win in the opening round at the Region XIII playoffs in Rosemount, Minn. MCC amassed 19 hits, with eight of nine starters getting at least two hits. Jake Lacey socked a three-run home run for Miles. The Pioneers finished with one homer, eight doubles and 10 singles. Dylan Rydalch pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Pioneers.