Charles City Schools Make Masks Optional Prior to New Law
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Thursday morning preventing cities, counties and K-12 schools from mandating masks. The legislation passed 53-35 in the House and 29-17 in the Senate before the session adjourned later that afternoon. The law goes into effect immediately. Almost a week prior, the Charles City School District had already changed their mask policy to make cloth face coverings optional on school grounds, in school buildings and at school events.kchanews.com