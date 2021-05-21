newsbreak-logo
Charles City Schools Make Masks Optional Prior to New Law

Cover picture for the articleIowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law Thursday morning preventing cities, counties and K-12 schools from mandating masks. The legislation passed 53-35 in the House and 29-17 in the Senate before the session adjourned later that afternoon. The law goes into effect immediately. Almost a week prior, the Charles City School District had already changed their mask policy to make cloth face coverings optional on school grounds, in school buildings and at school events.

