newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blanding, UT

Blanding calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Blanding Daily
Blanding Daily
 1 day ago

(BLANDING, UT) Blanding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanding:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkZUx_0a7ChoCi00

Moccasin 5K Run/Walk for Foster Care Awareness

Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 6425 South, US-191, Blanding, UT

Moccasin 5K Run/Walk for Foster Care Awareness May is National Foster Care Awareness Month. Utah Foster Care believes that every child deserves a safe home with a loving family. Join us on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1M1Z_0a7ChoCi00

Abajo Enduro 2021

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 N Main St, Monticello, UT

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah’s best kept secret they call the Abajo Mountains of San Juan County, overlooking the Bears Ears National Monument. If...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlwLd_0a7ChoCi00

The Hideout Amateur

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

AmateurGolf.com members see additional information, including current and past tournament news and results, contacts, history and more, for this tournament and over 2800 other amateur golf...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBTBF_0a7ChoCi00

Industry Certification: Fire Extinguisher Safety Class (with Live Fire)

Blanding, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 350 West 200 South, Blanding, UT 84511

Industry Certification provides career training, professional development. and continuing education to develop a qualified workforce.

Learn More

4-Lady Golf Scramble Tournament

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

We would like to invite you to our 4-Lady Golf Scramble Tournament, taking place on Sat & Sun, June 12th & 13th. This is a two day event, playing 18 holes each day. The fee is $150 for non-members...

Learn More
Blanding Daily

Blanding Daily

Blanding, UT
0
Followers
25
Post
144
Views
ABOUT

With Blanding Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Blanding, UT
City
Monticello, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuing Education#Live Events#Utah Foster Care#Sun Jun#Sat Sun#Run Walk#Non Members#Live Talks#Home#Live Formats#Live Content#Time#June#National Monument#San Juan County#Remote Versions#Career Training#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Monticello, UTSan Juan Record

Drought is severely impacting reservoirs

Dry, dry, dry sums up the local weather in San Juan County after another dryer-than-normal month. Blanding had only 0.01" of precipitation in the month of April, with Bluff not far behind at 0.05" and Monticello at 0.08". The average precipitation for April, generally one of the driest months of the year, is 0.74" in Blanding, 0.47" in Bluff, and 0.86" in Monticello.