Blanding calendar: What's coming up

(BLANDING, UT) Blanding has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Blanding:

Moccasin 5K Run/Walk for Foster Care Awareness Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 6425 South, US-191, Blanding, UT

Moccasin 5K Run/Walk for Foster Care Awareness May is National Foster Care Awareness Month. Utah Foster Care believes that every child deserves a safe home with a loving family. Join us on...

Abajo Enduro 2021 Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 N Main St, Monticello, UT

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah’s best kept secret they call the Abajo Mountains of San Juan County, overlooking the Bears Ears National Monument. If...

The Hideout Amateur Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

AmateurGolf.com members see additional information, including current and past tournament news and results, contacts, history and more, for this tournament and over 2800 other amateur golf...

Industry Certification: Fire Extinguisher Safety Class (with Live Fire) Blanding, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 350 West 200 South, Blanding, UT 84511

Industry Certification provides career training, professional development. and continuing education to develop a qualified workforce.

4-Lady Golf Scramble Tournament Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

We would like to invite you to our 4-Lady Golf Scramble Tournament, taking place on Sat & Sun, June 12th & 13th. This is a two day event, playing 18 holes each day. The fee is $150 for non-members...