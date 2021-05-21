Spicer events calendar

(SPICER, MN) Spicer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spicer:

Meals on Wheels Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 217 Hillcrest Ave, Spicer, MN

Call 320.796.5208 to order meals. Pick up or delivery only. No onsite dining at this time. Meals prepared by McKale’s catering of New London. Program of Lutheran Social Services.

Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Re-Certification Course — Alpha Training & Tactics Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 15247 61st St NE, Spicer, MN

LEO Firearms Instructors Re-certification Spicer Fire Hall—Classroom /New London, MN - Range work Full details in Law Enforcement Page

Merchants of Soul at New London American Legion New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 21 Ash St NE, New London, MN

Merchants of Soul at New London American Legion Saturday, May 22nd from 6-10pm Classics and new hits!



Annual Green Lake Kids Triathlon Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 159 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

Annual Green Lake Kids Triathlon Saturday, August 14th, 2021 Green Lake Kids Triathlon for ages 12 and under Start Time: 8:00am Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.45 SignUp Fee Registration: Price...

The Dang Ol' Tri'ole at Goat Ridge Brewing Company New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 17 Central Ave W, New London, MN

We know you've been itching to see some live music. Join The Dang Ol' Tri'ole at Goat Ridge Brewing Company for an evening of bohemian folk and fine beer.