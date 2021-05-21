newsbreak-logo
Spicer, MN

Spicer events calendar

Posted by 
Spicer Updates
Spicer Updates
 1 day ago

(SPICER, MN) Spicer is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Spicer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mqkio_0a7Chjn500

Meals on Wheels

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 217 Hillcrest Ave, Spicer, MN

Call 320.796.5208 to order meals. Pick up or delivery only. No onsite dining at this time. Meals prepared by McKale’s catering of New London. Program of Lutheran Social Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMoDt_0a7Chjn500

Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Re-Certification Course — Alpha Training & Tactics

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 15247 61st St NE, Spicer, MN

LEO Firearms Instructors Re-certification Spicer Fire Hall—Classroom /New London, MN - Range work Full details in Law Enforcement Page

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkgoR_0a7Chjn500

Merchants of Soul at New London American Legion

New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 21 Ash St NE, New London, MN

Merchants of Soul at New London American Legion Saturday, May 22nd from 6-10pm Classics and new hits!\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zq3qH_0a7Chjn500

Annual Green Lake Kids Triathlon

Spicer, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 159 Lake Ave S, Spicer, MN

Annual Green Lake Kids Triathlon Saturday, August 14th, 2021 Green Lake Kids Triathlon for ages 12 and under Start Time: 8:00am Price: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.45 SignUp Fee Registration: Price...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C26Wm_0a7Chjn500

The Dang Ol' Tri'ole at Goat Ridge Brewing Company

New London, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 17 Central Ave W, New London, MN

We know you've been itching to see some live music. Join The Dang Ol' Tri'ole at Goat Ridge Brewing Company for an evening of bohemian folk and fine beer.

Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinics Thursday in Willmar, Granite Falls and Fairfax

(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County Public Health will be offering an evening drive through COVID-19 vaccination clinic tonight from 5:00pm-7:00pm. To register online go to kcmn.us/covid-19. The Upper Sioux Community and Prairie's Edge Casino Resort in cooperation with the State of Minnesota is hosting a Free Pfizer Vaccination Clinic at Prairie's...
Willmar, MNWest Central Tribune

Arts calendar published May 5, 2021

New London, May 6, 6 to 8 p.m., Greenwater Garage on Main Street; New London-Spicer High School seniors art show and ice cream social. Willmar, May 7, 5 to 7 p.m., Barn Theatre; DREAM Technical Academy will unveil their mural “Pieces of Us.” Social distancing limit of 50 people. Reservation deadline is May 5, call 320-262-5640 or email solson@technicalacademies.org.
New London, MNbonanzavalleyvoice.com

(VIDEO) Worship at Norway Lake Lutheran parish for May 9

Below is video recorded at the in-person worship for Norway Lake Lutheran parish of rural New London, MN on May 9, 2021. Multiple important church announcements are made by Pastor Wayne in the first five minutes of the video clip. He begins talking at the 3:00 mark.
New London, MNwillmarradio.com

Bear raids bird feeder east of New London

(New London MN-) The Kandiyohi County Bear has been sighted this spring. Larry Levine who lives 3 miles east of New London on County Road 40 says he saw the bear Saturday night, dining on his suet bird feeders. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Shane Vernier says it could be the same bear that was spotted in that area last fall...
Willmar, MNwillmarradio.com

COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Willmar Friday

(Willmar MN-) Kandiyohi County Public Health announces a drive-through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic coming up Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to receive a vaccination, and pre-registration is required. There is no cost, no insurance is required. Again, it goes from 9:00am to 12:00 Noon this coming Friday at the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad Building, 1801 Highway 12 East in Willmar...enter at Kandiyohi County Public Works. Online registration is open now at www.kcmn.us/covid-19. You will be required to enter an email address and a confirmation of your appointment will be sent to that email address.
Spicer, MNwillmarradio.com

Missionary to the Jews: Trevor & Kelsee Rubenstein

Green Lake Free Lutheran Church will host missionaries to the Jews in and around St. Louis Park, MN: Trevor & Kelsee Rubenstein. Trevor will speak this Sunday, May 2 at the 11:00 worship service. Trevor spent his elementary-age years in a nominally Conservative Jewish family before finding "Yeshua". He now serves with Chosen People Ministries. Trevor will speak on the foreshadowing of the resurrection in the Old Testament.
Kandiyohi County, MNWest Central Tribune

Farm, Garden & Outdoors calendar published May 1, 2021

Beef Quality Assurance and Secure Beef Supply training: Remaining workshops to choose from are May 6 or May 18 and June 3, free, online via Zoom by the University of Minnesota Extension and the Minnesota Beef Council. Advance registration required, codes at mnbeef.org/about-us/upcoming-events. BQA certification is being required by many major industry buyers and processors. It is still voluntary for producers to complete. However, when a producer does not have current BQA certification, the result is that many packers and feedlots simply cannot purchase those cattle because their company cannot source cattle from a producer who does not meet their certification requirements. If unable to attend a scheduled Zoom session, earn free certification online, anytime, at www.BQA.org.