Fort Kent calendar: Coming events

(FORT KENT, ME) Live events are lining up on the Fort Kent calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fort Kent area:

Committal service Perham, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 78 Blackstone Rd, Perham, ME

Here is Verdella June Fox’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Verdella June Fox of Washburn, Maine, who passed away on January 12...

Diabetes Education Class Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 194 E Main St, Fort Kent, ME

All classes are offered virtually and live. Participants MUST register in advance for either the live or the in-person classes. For in-person classes, CDC

Community Clean Up Fort Kent, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 40 Dufour St, Fort Kent, ME

The Sierra Club is putting together a community clean up, and our pack will join in to help! Meet at Riverside Park at 1:00pm. Bring bags and gloves if you have them. Some will be provided if you...

Jason Pelletier Memorial Concert -The Ghost of Paul Revere and Todd Angilly Caribou, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 22 Main Street, Caribou, ME 04736

Benefit concert for the Jason E. Pelletier Memorial Sports Center featuring The Ghost of Paul Revere.

Take It Outside Adult Series - Chandler Lake Sporting Camps Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA September 21 – Chandler Lake Camp Sporting Camps, $40 lunch...