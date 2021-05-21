newsbreak-logo
Cut Bank, MT

Live events coming up in Cut Bank

Cut Bank Bulletin
Cut Bank Bulletin
 1 day ago

(CUT BANK, MT) Live events are coming to Cut Bank.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cut Bank area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdWvP_0a7ChfGB00

2115: Advanced Instruction, College Prep & Honors Courses: Connect, Collaborate & Plan — GTCC

Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2115 TITLE: Advanced Instruction, College Prep & Honors Courses: Connect, Collaborate & Plan...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i33Xy_0a7ChfGB00

Invasive Trauma Interventions

Valier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Go beyond our IFAK Life Saver class with IVs, Crics, Needle Decomp and NPAs. Class information: https://www.independencetraining.com/training/invasive-trauma-interventions/ Email us for more...

Learn More

2119: Maximizing Student Learning through Collaboration and Co-teaching — GTCC

Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2119 TITLE: Maximizing Student Learning through Collaboration and Co-teaching DESCRIPTION: The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUkbw_0a7ChfGB00

2021 Shelby High School All School Reunion

Shelby, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Shelby, MT 59474

The next Shelby High School All School Reunion will be July 09-11, 2021 -- come home for the fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ajbun_0a7ChfGB00

Cymbeline in Cut Bank

Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 600-834 Railroad St, Cut Bank, MT

Britain is divided and on the brink of disaster! When the only living heir to the throne, Innogen, marries a lowborn gentleman, Posthumus, in secret against her stepmother's wishes. The queen...

Learn More
Cut Bank Bulletin

Cut Bank Bulletin

Cut Bank, MT
With Cut Bank Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Montana State

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks to perform in Cut Bank, Conrad

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has announced it will return to in-person performances for its 2021 season. Due to the pandemic, the Montana State University program postponed its 2020 season and created content for all ages under the title “MSIP Live.”. This summer, the company will perform William Shakespeare’s “Cymbeline”...