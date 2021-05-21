Live events coming up in Cut Bank

(CUT BANK, MT) Live events are coming to Cut Bank.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cut Bank area:

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2115 TITLE: Advanced Instruction, College Prep & Honors Courses: Connect, Collaborate & Plan...

Invasive Trauma Interventions Valier, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Go beyond our IFAK Life Saver class with IVs, Crics, Needle Decomp and NPAs. Class information: https://www.independencetraining.com/training/invasive-trauma-interventions/ Email us for more...

2119: Maximizing Student Learning through Collaboration and Co-teaching — GTCC Shelby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1001 Valley St, Shelby, MT

GTCC Summer Institute 2021 CLICK HERE TO REGISTER AND PAY ONLINE FOR GTCC OFFERINGS Workshop: 2119 TITLE: Maximizing Student Learning through Collaboration and Co-teaching DESCRIPTION: The...

2021 Shelby High School All School Reunion Shelby, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: Shelby, MT 59474

The next Shelby High School All School Reunion will be July 09-11, 2021 -- come home for the fun!

Cymbeline in Cut Bank Cut Bank, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 600-834 Railroad St, Cut Bank, MT

Britain is divided and on the brink of disaster! When the only living heir to the throne, Innogen, marries a lowborn gentleman, Posthumus, in secret against her stepmother's wishes. The queen...