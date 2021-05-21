Yuma events coming soon
(YUMA, CO) Live events are coming to Yuma.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM
Address: 230 E Furry St, Holyoke, CO
$5 Comedy of epoch proportions, where southern charm doesn't always apply. Emotions are flying, along with other things when relatives tempers boil over and a weasel of an uncle tries to rob...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM
YUMA COUNTY SURPLUS AUCTIONSATURDAY, MAY 22, 2021---10:00 AM (MT)SCHAFFNER’S AUCTION BARN 36470 Co....
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 PM
Address: 275 E 1st St, Akron, CO
Robert and Ryan are back as CROSS COUNTY LINES! Come on down for some good music, good times, and great drinks!
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Address: 20563 County Rd KK, Wray, CO
June 7-11 of 2021. 8:30 to noon. Ages 4 thru just completed 8th grade 🎉
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM
