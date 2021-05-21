Yuma events coming soon

(YUMA, CO) Live events are coming to Yuma.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yuma:

Southern Fried Funeral Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 230 E Furry St, Holyoke, CO

$5 Comedy of epoch proportions, where southern charm doesn't always apply. Emotions are flying, along with other things when relatives tempers boil over and a weasel of an uncle tries to rob...

YUMA COUNTY SURPLUS AUCTION Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

YUMA COUNTY SURPLUS AUCTIONSATURDAY, MAY 22, 2021---10:00 AM (MT)SCHAFFNER’S AUCTION BARN 36470 Co....

Cross County Lines Akron, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:30 PM

Address: 275 E 1st St, Akron, CO

Robert and Ryan are back as CROSS COUNTY LINES! Come on down for some good music, good times, and great drinks!

VBS for this Year Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 20563 County Rd KK, Wray, CO

June 7-11 of 2021. 8:30 to noon. Ages 4 thru just completed 8th grade 🎉

City Council Meeting Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Agendas & Minutes City Jobs Forms & Applications Online Payments Sign Up for Notifications Wray Public Library