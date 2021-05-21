What’s up Dover Foxcroft: Local events calendar

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

Ben Teer’s Middle School Memorial Weekend Skills Camp Corinna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: Corinna, ME

This Friday and Saturday morning Camp will be help on the evening of May 28th from 5pm-9pm and the morning of the 29th from 9am to 12pm!! Players will be taken through a progressive approach with...

Kris Kringle Fair Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Annual holiday craft fair at the Monson town gym. Also various activities for kids of all ages. All proceeds go towards helping family in need in the Monson area.

ACA Swiftwater Rescue Shirley Mills, Shirley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 155 Greenville Rd, Shirley Mills, ME

What is Swiftwater Rescue? Learn recognition and avoidance of common river hazards. Rescue vest application, self rescue, strainers, entrapment, pins are discussed and scenarios are practiced. You...

MONSON, MAINE • FAITH MATTERS | HOW JESUS BECAME GOD: A CRITIQUE Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Wilkins St, Monson, ME

FAITH MATTERS is a monthly meeting sponsored by AIIA during which we examine worldviews, belief systems, and a wide variety of issues related to matters of life and truth — all through the lens of...

Monson Summerfest Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Monson's Annual Summertime event! Events and craft fair set up through out downtown Monson. The day ends with the always spectacular Monson fireworks display.