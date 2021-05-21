newsbreak-logo
Dover-foxcroft, ME

What’s up Dover Foxcroft: Local events calendar

Dover-Foxcroft Updates
 1 day ago

(DOVER FOXCROFT, ME) Dover Foxcroft is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dover Foxcroft:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1zwM_0a7ChdUj00

Ben Teer’s Middle School Memorial Weekend Skills Camp

Corinna, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: Corinna, ME

This Friday and Saturday morning Camp will be help on the evening of May 28th from 5pm-9pm and the morning of the 29th from 9am to 12pm!! Players will be taken through a progressive approach with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B2aCE_0a7ChdUj00

Kris Kringle Fair

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Annual holiday craft fair at the Monson town gym. Also various activities for kids of all ages. All proceeds go towards helping family in need in the Monson area.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNpz9_0a7ChdUj00

ACA Swiftwater Rescue

Shirley Mills, Shirley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 155 Greenville Rd, Shirley Mills, ME

What is Swiftwater Rescue? Learn recognition and avoidance of common river hazards. Rescue vest application, self rescue, strainers, entrapment, pins are discussed and scenarios are practiced. You...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2s2H_0a7ChdUj00

MONSON, MAINE • FAITH MATTERS | HOW JESUS BECAME GOD: A CRITIQUE

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2 Wilkins St, Monson, ME

FAITH MATTERS is a monthly meeting sponsored by AIIA during which we examine worldviews, belief systems, and a wide variety of issues related to matters of life and truth — all through the lens of...

Learn More

Monson Summerfest

Monson, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Monson's Annual Summertime event! Events and craft fair set up through out downtown Monson. The day ends with the always spectacular Monson fireworks display.

Learn More
Dover-foxcroft, MEBangor Daily News

Thompson Free Library, 186

DOVER-FOXCROFT -- The 10 cent book sale is back. Friday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sale is also on Saturday, May 15, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All books, puzzles and movies are 10 cents each. Masks and social distancing required. Entrance is near the book drop box, at the Thompson Free Library in Dover-Foxcroft.
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Theatre holding auditions for summer shows

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft and Slightly Off-Center Players Community Theater Group announced that they are holding auditions for two summer productions on May 22-23. The auditions, which will be held at Central Hall Commons, will take place between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday the 22nd and 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday the 23rd. No advance preparation is necessary, but due to COViD-19 restrictions, attendees do need to register in advance.
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Downtown Dover-Foxcroft Cleanup Day Sunday, May 16

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Dover-Foxcroft Downtown Committee is inviting volunteers to help pick up litter, rake and sweep the downtown area and get it ready for spring bloom. Meet in the town parking lot behind Pat’s Pizza starting at 8 a.m. on Sunday, May 16. Bring gloves, brooms and rakes if available, if not just bring yourself. It’s time to get Downtown Dover-Foxcroft ready for spring!
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

D-F Candidate Night Monday, May 17

DOVER-FOXCROFT — In anticipation of the June 8 municipal election, the Piscataquis Chapter of the League of Women Voters of Maine is sponsoring a nonpartisan Candidate Night in Dover-Foxcroft from 6:30-8 p.m. on Monday, May 17 at the Center Theatre. All declared candidates for selectman, assessor and overseer of the poor and candidates for director, RSU 68 School Board have been invited to participate.
Dover-foxcroft, MEfoxbangor.com

Vail’s Custom Cakes opens in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — If you have a sweet tooth, there is a new bakery in town to satisfy your needs. Vail’s Custom Cakes in Dover-Foxcroft opened its door just days ago. Owner Charles Vail said that he “learned a lot and pulled it off. We decided the last week of February that my daughter-in-law is a fantastic baker and the bakery here in town was closing.”
Dover-foxcroft, MEwabi.tv

Autistic community hold awareness walk in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - April is Autism Awareness Month. Living Innovations in Dover-Foxcroft wanted to help spread awareness with a walk through town Wednesday morning. Originally, they planned to walk last week before it was rained out. Unfortunately, it rained on their backup day as well, but they decided to...
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

D-F Shiretown Homecoming canceled

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Dover-Foxcroft Shiretown Homecoming Committee announces the cancelation of its 2021 celebration due to uncertainties and limitations related to the coronavirus pandemic. The committee recognizes that 2022 is an anniversary year for the town of Dover-Foxcroft and group members will focus this year’s efforts planning for the 2022...
Dover-foxcroft, MEobserver-me.com

Spinning Yarns for NICUs and drama camp

DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Center Theatre for the Performing Arts in Dover-Foxcroft is holding a fundraising event in early May to benefit area Neonatal Intensive Care Units and the Theatre’s children’s summer drama camps. The fundraiser, called “Spinning Yarns” began April 29 and will go through May 15. According to the...