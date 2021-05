NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Naugatuck Police say a traffic stop led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of a large and varied collection of illegal drugs. Police say that on Friday, they conducted a motor vehicle stop on Old Waterbury Turnpike in the area of Sheridan Drive. During the ensuing investigation, police found 619 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, 38 Focalin pills, 51 Gabapentin pills, 2.4 grams of cocaine, 14.82 oz of edible cannabis (packaged as Skittles), 10.69 ounces of leaf cannabis, packaging materials and multiple scales.