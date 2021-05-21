Live events coming up in Oroville

(OROVILLE, WA) Oroville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oroville:

Larry K Music Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:30 PM

🎶 Free concert- refreshments provided. Tips and small donations will be accepted but not mandatory to attend!

Lake Osoyoos Cup Races Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 18 Deep Bay Rd, Oroville, WA

Northwest Jet Sport Association and Oroville Chamber of Commerce bring the delayed "7th" Annual Lake Osoyoos Cup races at Deep Bay in Oroville, WA. Small RV & Tent Camping available for racers.

CPR/AED & First Aid, Omak 3rd Friday Omak, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 913 Koala Ave, Omak, WA 98841

This is an American Heart Association HeartSaver course open to the community. This is not a Healthcare Provider course. If you need BLS Healthcare Provider certification or have questions, please contact us. Yvonne Kennedy at (509)422-4212 or ykennedy@LifeLineAmbulance.net. You do not need to print a ticket for this event. Purchasing a ticket will register you and add you to our roster. HEARTSAVER FIRST AID / CPR & AED ($80.00) First Aid (including scene safety, finding the problem, calling fo

Jr Golf Camp #1 Oroville, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 3468 Loomis-Oroville Rd # B, Oroville, WA

Sign-ups will begin May 1st. Classes will be held: 6-8 year old's 8:30 Am 9-11 Year old's 9:30 am 12+ Years 10:30 Am $25 per student. Fee includes 5 hours of instruction, snacks and drinks each...

Get Lost Trail Race Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

1/2 Marathon (7 miler) or 3 miler. Kids free 1k fun run. Starts at 10:00 at Lost Lake. http://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=83316