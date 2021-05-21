newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee Village, AR

Events on the Cherokee Village calendar

Posted by 
Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 1 day ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee Village area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P97uQ_0a7ChHGr00

Youth Camp — Current-Gaines Baptist Association

Imboden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 22 Lawrence Rd 1671 Lot #3, Imboden, AR

Students 7th - 12th grade are going back to camp this year. They will learn to: Persue God and His Word, His Heart, and His Mission. Space will be limited due to COVID guidelines so preregister...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSl5E_0a7ChHGr00

CVUMC Sunday School

Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 21 Otter Dr, Cherokee Village, AR

This is the online option of our Sunday School Class which now also meet in person. The Sunday School page itself is by invitation only as our discussions are sometimes of a personal or...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XOtm3_0a7ChHGr00

Alcoholics Anonymous Group

Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 20 Steve A Rose Trail, Cherokee Village, AR

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend. Contact: 870-847-7588

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sjCkG_0a7ChHGr00

Ozark Pride

Hardy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Stone Creek Rd, Hardy, AR

Ozark Pride Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with Ozark Pride Celebration, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjhFs_0a7ChHGr00

Hook Shrine & Sinker Bass Tournament

Horseshoe Bend, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Spring River Shrine Club's Crown Lake Bass Classic. May 22, 2021 launch at 6:30am - Weigh in 2pm. On Crown Lake in Horseshoe Bend, AR PRIZES: $1,000 for 1st $500 for 2nd $250 for 3rd Entry fee is...

Learn More
Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
10
Followers
11
Post
138
Views
ABOUT

With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camp, AR
City
Horseshoe Bend, AR
City
Imboden, AR
City
Cherokee Village, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Ozark, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Sunday School#Ar Students#Covid#Sun May#Ozark Pride Celebration#In Person Events#3rd Entry Fee#Ar Prizes#Crown Lake#Remote Versions#Live Talks#Space#Live Content#Facebook Today#Invitation#Stand Up Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Cherokee Village, ARPosted by
Cherokee Village Times

Job alert: These Cherokee Village jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cherokee Village: 1. Retail Team Member; 2. Telemetry Registered Nurse RN; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 4. CDL-A Drivers / $62K - $89K Yearly / $.55 - $.62 CPM; 5. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $62,000-$83,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus; 7. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated; 8. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver (Pocahontas); 10. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Pocahontas);
Cherokee Village, ARPosted by
Cherokee Village Times

This is the cheapest gas in Cherokee Village right now

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Cherokee Village, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.34 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Cherokee Village, ARPosted by
Cherokee Village Times

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Cherokee Village

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cherokee Village: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Maintenance supervisor / Millwright; 3. Chief Financial Officer; 4. Telemetry Registered Nurse RN; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On + No-Touch; 6. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $62,000-$83,000/Year - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Pocahontas); 10. CDL A Drivers - Reefer - $70,000-$80,000 Annually - Home Weekly;
Cherokee Village, ARPosted by
Cherokee Village (AR) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cherokee Village. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Jonesboro, ARtalkbusiness.net

FNBC expands in Jonesboro

FNBC, based in Sharp County since 1912, opened a major Jonesboro facility on Wednesday (May 5). The 5,800 square-foot building at the intersection of Race Street and Fair Park Boulevard will be the fulcrum of FNBC’s operations in Northeast Arkansas which total $62 million in assets since it entered the Jonesboro market three years ago, FNBC CEO Marty Sellars said.