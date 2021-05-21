Events on the Cherokee Village calendar

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Cherokee Village is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Cherokee Village area:

Youth Camp — Current-Gaines Baptist Association Imboden, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 22 Lawrence Rd 1671 Lot #3, Imboden, AR

Students 7th - 12th grade are going back to camp this year. They will learn to: Persue God and His Word, His Heart, and His Mission. Space will be limited due to COVID guidelines so preregister...

CVUMC Sunday School Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:45 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Address: 21 Otter Dr, Cherokee Village, AR

This is the online option of our Sunday School Class which now also meet in person. The Sunday School page itself is by invitation only as our discussions are sometimes of a personal or...

Alcoholics Anonymous Group Cherokee Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 20 Steve A Rose Trail, Cherokee Village, AR

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend. Contact: 870-847-7588

Ozark Pride Hardy, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 Stone Creek Rd, Hardy, AR

Ozark Pride Celebration is on Facebook. To connect with Ozark Pride Celebration, join Facebook today.

Hook Shrine & Sinker Bass Tournament Horseshoe Bend, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Spring River Shrine Club's Crown Lake Bass Classic. May 22, 2021 launch at 6:30am - Weigh in 2pm. On Crown Lake in Horseshoe Bend, AR PRIZES: $1,000 for 1st $500 for 2nd $250 for 3rd Entry fee is...