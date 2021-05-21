newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milbank, SD

Events on the Milbank calendar

Posted by 
Milbank News Flash
Milbank News Flash
 1 day ago

(MILBANK, SD) Live events are coming to Milbank.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milbank:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfkFD_0a7CgzYq00

Madison July 4th Parade

Madison, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 404 6th Ave, Madison, MN

Come to Madison to celebrate the 4th of July with a parade and fireworks at dusk!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UglRo_0a7CgzYq00

Tasty Book Club

Ortonville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 124 2nd St NW, Ortonville, MN

The Tasty Book Club will be reading "Cobblered to Death" by Rosemarie Ross for the month of May. Out of the frying pan, into the fire . . . Courtney Archer is known for hosting the show Cooking...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGYXO_0a7CgzYq00

Block Party

Madison, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Come to Madison and enjoy this annual community event which includes food, live music, swimming, and more! , basic_html

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNRO5_0a7CgzYq00

2021 Flat Hills Arena 4D Barrel Racing Series

Ortonville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

End of the year buckles to top peewee, all 3 youth divisions, all 4 open divisions Easy access for pulling your trailer in and out. Big open field for parking and warming up your horses...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4BwJ_0a7CgzYq00

Farley Fest Concert

Milbank, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Milbank, SD

Casey Donahew will be headlining in Milbank South Dakota at Farley Fest. A night filled with country music under the stars. Get your tickets today!

Learn More
Milbank News Flash

Milbank News Flash

Milbank, SD
1
Followers
14
Post
49
Views
ABOUT

With Milbank News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, SD
City
Milbank, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Horses#Event Venues#Community Events#Live Music Venues#St Nw#Tasty Book Club#Milbank South Dakota#Mn#Farley Fest#In Person Attendance#In Person Formats#Music Clubs#Live Content#Book#Ortonville#Digital Formats#Parking#Fireworks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...