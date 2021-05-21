Events on the Milbank calendar

(MILBANK, SD) Live events are coming to Milbank.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milbank:

Madison July 4th Parade Madison, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 404 6th Ave, Madison, MN

Come to Madison to celebrate the 4th of July with a parade and fireworks at dusk!

Tasty Book Club Ortonville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 124 2nd St NW, Ortonville, MN

The Tasty Book Club will be reading "Cobblered to Death" by Rosemarie Ross for the month of May. Out of the frying pan, into the fire . . . Courtney Archer is known for hosting the show Cooking...

Block Party Madison, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Come to Madison and enjoy this annual community event which includes food, live music, swimming, and more! , basic_html

2021 Flat Hills Arena 4D Barrel Racing Series Ortonville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

End of the year buckles to top peewee, all 3 youth divisions, all 4 open divisions Easy access for pulling your trailer in and out. Big open field for parking and warming up your horses...

Farley Fest Concert Milbank, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Milbank, SD

Casey Donahew will be headlining in Milbank South Dakota at Farley Fest. A night filled with country music under the stars. Get your tickets today!