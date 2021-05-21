newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AL

Events on the Camden calendar

Posted by 
Camden Journal
Camden Journal
 1 day ago

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Camden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10qZb6_0a7Cgwuf00

To Kill a Mockingbird Play - 2021

Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 31 N Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL

The stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" is a truly special experience. Performed in the old courthouse, it allows attendees an oppor About this event The stage adaptation of "To Kill a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tpG8_0a7Cgwuf00

Taste of Monroeville

Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 271 Park Dr, Monroeville, AL

Event Name: Taste of Monroeville Event Type(s): Monroeville/Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Description: Details to come Event Date: 11/4/2021 Event Time: 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm Location: Monroeville...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Med65_0a7Cgwuf00

Laps For Lupus & Mental Health

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Laps For Lupus and Mental Health is a fundraiser designed to raise awareness for Lupus and mental illness. The race is a 5K (3 miles) run or walk event. We ask that all participants arrive at 8:30...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12h0Kh_0a7Cgwuf00

OA Woa Cholena Lodge Fellowship

Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 2332 Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

This is a great opportunity to spend time with your friends and make new friends, while providing Cheerful Service.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348N6h_0a7Cgwuf00

Second Missionary Baptist Church Online Reservations

Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 2809 Hardie Ave, Selma, AL

Church Online Reservations can be scheduled from now until the last Sunday in December 2021. Thank you for reserving your seat in advance.

Learn More
Camden Journal

Camden Journal

Camden, AL
3
Followers
26
Post
434
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Camden, AL
Government
City
Grove Hill, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Camden, AL
City
Selma, AL
City
Monroeville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Online Commerce#Chamber Of Commerce#Al Event Name#Sun May#Cheerful Service#Event Date#In Person Events#Monroeville Event Type#Alabama Ave#Commerce Description#Live Content#Live Talks#Stand Up Comedy#Raise Awareness#Guidelines#Social#Remote Versions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

Disaster relief company expands into Alabama

Kelly & Company (KC), a disaster relief operations company based in Missouri, is expanding its operations into Alabama as part of an effort to better serve customers. KC recently purchased a warehouse in Monroeville’s Industrial Park and held a community event April 29 to showcase its new 2021 workforce housing units. KC Manager Stephen Kelly said his team wanted a location closer to the Gulf Coast to store company equipment.
Camden, ALPosted by
Camden Journal

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Camden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Camden: 1. Truck Drivers - CDL A; 2. Insurance Sales Agent - Greenville, AL; 3. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Monroeville); 4. OTR Flatbed Driver / CDL-A / Avg. $75K Yearly; 5. Truck Driver - Paid on-the-job Training; 6. Hiring Home-Daily CDL-A Drivers; 7. Drive CDL-A Local in Monroeville, AL. Call Now!; 8. Regional Class A CDL Driver; 9. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Monroeville); 10. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Monroeville);
Monroeville, ALAndalusia Star News

Pre-Game Apparel to expand to Enterprise, Monroeville

After realizing how much support they were receiving from the community, Sam Byrd, Jalen Cross and Orlando Green are opening two more Pre-Game Apparel stores in Enterprise and Monroeville. “The support from Andalusia made me realize that we could provide the same service in other towns,” Byrd said. “Being able...
EconomyPosted by
Camden Journal

Job alert: These jobs are open in Camden

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Camden: 1. Insurance Sales Agent; 2. Class A CDL Truck Driver Company driver or get into lease a Truck; 3. Truck Drivers - CDL A; 4. Hiring Local CDL-A Drivers in Brewton, AL - Earn $60k+ !; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to 60 CPM + $2,000 Sign-On; 6. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year; 7. Regional CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Monroeville); 8. Drive CDL-A Local in Monroeville, AL. Call Now!; 9. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver;
Camden, ALalabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Camden

Alabama News Network is getting storm damage photos from West Alabama. These are photos from Camden in Wilcox County, near the Alabama River.