Events on the Camden calendar

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Camden calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Camden:

To Kill a Mockingbird Play - 2021 Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 31 N Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL

The stage adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird" is a truly special experience. Performed in the old courthouse, it allows attendees an oppor About this event The stage adaptation of "To Kill a...

Taste of Monroeville Monroeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 271 Park Dr, Monroeville, AL

Event Name: Taste of Monroeville Event Type(s): Monroeville/Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Description: Details to come Event Date: 11/4/2021 Event Time: 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm Location: Monroeville...

Laps For Lupus & Mental Health Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Laps For Lupus and Mental Health is a fundraiser designed to raise awareness for Lupus and mental illness. The race is a 5K (3 miles) run or walk event. We ask that all participants arrive at 8:30...

OA Woa Cholena Lodge Fellowship Grove Hill, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 2332 Camp Maubila Road, Grove Hill, AL 36451

This is a great opportunity to spend time with your friends and make new friends, while providing Cheerful Service.

Second Missionary Baptist Church Online Reservations Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM

Address: 2809 Hardie Ave, Selma, AL

Church Online Reservations can be scheduled from now until the last Sunday in December 2021. Thank you for reserving your seat in advance.