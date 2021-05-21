Linn events coming soon

(LINN, MO) Linn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linn area:

Seeking Christ for our Nation Mass Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 613 E Main St, Linn, MO

Join us at St. George Church for a Mass sponsored by the Linn Knights of Columbus to Seek Christ for Our Nation. Mass is 6:30 pm on the first Tuesday of the month. This Mass can be viewed on the...

Mud Bowl 31 Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Mud Bowl 31 at 26 Highway CC, Linn, MO 65051, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 03:00 pm

VBS 2021 Belle, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:45 PM

Address: 203 2nd St, Belle, MO

**ONE DAY ONLY** Registration is open! Children who pre-register before May 23rd will receive a free shirt! There are also paper forms in the office. Follow the link below...

Mass for Sunday Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 613 E Main St, Linn, MO

Join us on Saturday at 6pm for Mass for Sunday or view it on the St. George Catholic Church Facebook page at the link below.



BCBA Swap Meet & Extravaganza & Car Show Belle, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join the BCBA's 4th Annual Swap Meet/Extravaganza & Car Show on June 12, 2021.