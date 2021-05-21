newsbreak-logo
Linn, MO

Linn events coming soon

Linn Dispatch
Linn Dispatch
 1 day ago

(LINN, MO) Linn has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Linn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDfc3_0a7Cgv1w00

Seeking Christ for our Nation Mass

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 613 E Main St, Linn, MO

Join us at St. George Church for a Mass sponsored by the Linn Knights of Columbus to Seek Christ for Our Nation. Mass is 6:30 pm on the first Tuesday of the month. This Mass can be viewed on the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qru3p_0a7Cgv1w00

Mud Bowl 31

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Mud Bowl 31 at 26 Highway CC, Linn, MO 65051, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 03:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcX0C_0a7Cgv1w00

VBS 2021

Belle, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:45 PM

Address: 203 2nd St, Belle, MO

**ONE DAY ONLY** Registration is open! Children who pre-register before May 23rd will receive a free shirt! There are also paper forms in the office. Follow the link below...

Mass for Sunday

Linn, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 613 E Main St, Linn, MO

Join us on Saturday at 6pm for Mass for Sunday or view it on the St. George Catholic Church Facebook page at the link below.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHzi4_0a7Cgv1w00

BCBA Swap Meet & Extravaganza & Car Show

Belle, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Join the BCBA's 4th Annual Swap Meet/Extravaganza & Car Show on June 12, 2021.

ABOUT

With Linn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

