Ballinger, TX

Ballinger events coming soon

Posted by 
Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BALLINGER, TX) Live events are coming to Ballinger.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ballinger:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36gSek_0a7Cgu9D00

Five & Dimers live at Rancho Loma Vineyards-Coleman!

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Music event in Coleman, TX by The Jeb Bridges band and 2 others on Friday, May 21 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu7nH_0a7Cgu9D00

Simply Texas Blues Festival

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:45 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:15 AM

Address: 16 E Ave A #6902, San Angelo, TX

The San Angelo Blues Society presents the 12th Annual Simply Texas Blues Festival May 22 at the Bill Aylor Memorial River Stage, 11am-10pm. Performing will be The Mark May Band, from Austin, TX...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUQBy_0a7Cgu9D00

Sunday Fun Day!

Tuscola, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Wellness event in Tuscola, TX by Refuge Ranch on Sunday, June 6 2021

Joy is Contagious!! ~ 2021

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 501 Rio Concho Drive, San Angelo, TX 76903

“Joy is Contagious!” ~ Renew your spirituality! Embrace Jesus, your faith, and your hope for a joyful new season and world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFvk4_0a7Cgu9D00

Musick Reunion

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 230 Friendship Park Rd, Coleman, TX

MUSICK REUNION....SHELTER #5 . LOTS OF SHADE ,CLOSE TO PLAYGROUND , REST ROOMS AND SHOWERS.REALLY NICE PLACE .

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

