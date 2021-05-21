Coming soon: Broken Bow events

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Live events are coming to Broken Bow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Broken Bow:

Staff Training Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

All summer staff need to consider attending our staff training. This weekend is free and will help us to be a unified team as we move into our busy summer schedule.



Homeward Trail Reunion Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

Please come join us at this annual event for an evening of food, fun, and fellowship. We will be serving supper from 5pm-7pm and have a program in the chapel at 7pm. A free will offering will be...

The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 323 N 7th Ave, Broken Bow, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Junior Camp 2 Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

For grades 3rd-6th. Check in is from 5pm to 6pm in the chapel. The first event will be supper at 6pm. Register Here

Life & Financial Coaching Retreat for Couples (Singles welcome with a friend)! Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 43936 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE

Life and Money have you stressed? Do you wish you knew how to effectively improve your finances and/or your relationship? Join us in Broken Bow, NE as we guide you through a weekend of helping you...