Broken Bow, NE

Coming soon: Broken Bow events

Broken Bow Voice
Broken Bow Voice
 1 day ago

(BROKEN BOW, NE) Live events are coming to Broken Bow.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Broken Bow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0Nz4_0a7CgtGU00

Staff Training

Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

All summer staff need to consider attending our staff training. This weekend is free and will help us to be a unified team as we move into our busy summer schedule.\n

Learn More

Homeward Trail Reunion

Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

Please come join us at this annual event for an evening of food, fun, and fellowship. We will be serving supper from 5pm-7pm and have a program in the chapel at 7pm. A free will offering will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGbM0_0a7CgtGU00

The History of Nebraska As Told by Peter A. Sarpy

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 323 N 7th Ave, Broken Bow, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More

Junior Camp 2

Mason City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Address: 45796 Drive 786, Mason City, NE

For grades 3rd-6th. Check in is from 5pm to 6pm in the chapel. The first event will be supper at 6pm. Register Here

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rkz1h_0a7CgtGU00

Life & Financial Coaching Retreat for Couples (Singles welcome with a friend)!

Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 43936 Paulsen Rd, Broken Bow, NE

Life and Money have you stressed? Do you wish you knew how to effectively improve your finances and/or your relationship? Join us in Broken Bow, NE as we guide you through a weekend of helping you...

Learn More
With Broken Bow Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Memorial Day Service May 31 and VFW Cookout Fundraiser June 12

BROKEN BOW—Memorial Day is on Monday, May 31, 2021 and this year the public is invited back together to remember those who were lost in battle and to honor the many sacrifices made for our freedom. A Memorial Day service will take place at the Broken Bow Cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 31 and will last approximately 30 minutes.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Broken Bow 5th And 6th Graders Take Part In Jr. Fire Patrol At Broken Bow Fire Hall (PICTURES)

It was a busy day at the Broken Bow Fire Hall as the Jr. Fire Patrol made its comeback this year after COVID forced the event to be canceled last year. On Wednesday, May 12, 5th and 6th graders from North Park Elementary participated in the 2021 Jr. Fire Patrol which featured firemen, EMTs, and Custer Public Power lineman. Broken Bow Fire Chief Jason Baum told KCNI/KBBN that this program has been going on for over 20 years.
Nebraska Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Custer County, NECuster County Chief

Go forth; then maybe someday, welcome home!

This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the May 13, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. Ten down and three to go. In this week’s issue of the Chief, you will find photos and information on ten local graduations. Three more will take place next weekend. To cover all of these, it takes not only a village; it takes more than a county!
Nebraska StateSioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Custer County, NECuster County Chief

Ten graduations in the Custer County Chief!

This past weekend, 10 local schools held graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2021. The Chief has photos and information of all 10 in the May 13, 2021 issue. Copies are in the mail today (Wednesday, 5/12/21) for paper subscribers. The e-Edition will be available after 5 p.m. today for digital subscribers. Copies are on newsstands today!
Broken Bow, NECuster County Chief

Broken Bow City Council discusses mobile food vendor trucks, sets public hearing for May 25

The subject of mobile food vendors at the Broken Bow Square was discussed at the Tuesday evening (May 11, 2021) City Council meeting. Issues of safety, trash, use of city power and tripping breakers and competition for eating establishments around the Square were offered during discussion. City Administrator Dan Knoell said he has been receiving several calls of complaints on trash, power cords strung across sidewalks, blocking view to the Square and other topics.
Nebraska StateSand Hills Express

Broken Bow, Mullen, And Thedford Restaurants Included In Nebraska Beef Passport

The Nebraska Beef Council has launched the Good Life Great Steaks Beef Passport program highlighting over 40 Nebraska restaurants that serve outstanding beef. The beef passport program urges people to visit participating restaurants this summer where they can order beef menu items, earn stamps and be entered to win prizes. Participants earning at least one stamp will be eligible for beef grilling prize packages with those acquiring at least 11 stamps eligible for the grand prize of $500 in beef and a Cabela’s cooler. The goal of the program is to highlight Nebraska’s beef industry while helping support local restaurants throughout the state.
Broken Bow, NECuster County Chief

Broken Bow City Council meeting agenda May 11, 2021

The Broken Bow City Council is scheduled to meet this evening (Tuesday, May 11, 2021) at 6 p.m. in the Municipal Auditorium. Consideration of approving David Schmidt as representative for Custer County Communications. Consideration of approving a car and bike show July 24 with street closure.
Custer County, NECuster County Chief

Can what happened in Clay County happen here with 30x30?

In the past two issues of the Custer County Chief (April 22 and April 29, 2021), we’ve defined Presidential Executive Order 14008 AKA 30x30 and we’ve looked at easements as related to 30x30. This week we take a look at what happened with conservation easements in Clay County and the steps the county took to prevent it from happening again...
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

National Day of Prayer Event in Broken Bow on Thursday

BROKEN BOW—The Broken Bow Ministerial Association invites everyone to the annual National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 6 at 6 p.m. at the gazebo in the Broken Bow City Square. Pastor Cathy Saner said the ministerial association is hosting a 30 minute worship for the public to join in...
Broken Bow, NEruralradio.com

James “Jim” Ernest Peister Sr.; 82, a lifelong resident of Broken Bow, Neb

Former Broken Bow City Clerk/Administrator of 30 years, Tax/Accounting Professional of 50+ Years, U.S. Marine Corporal, Coach, Husband, Father, & Grandfather. James “Jim” Ernest Peister Sr.; 82, a lifelong resident of Broken Bow, Neb, passed away Sunday May. 2nd 2021 in his home, just below the room where he took his first breath of life on January 29, 1939. He was firstborn son to James Thurston Valentine and Geraldine (Watts) Valentine. The birth residence was built in 1931 by his grandparents, Ernest & Mary Luree (Williams) Watts, and was the home Jim resided in 1968 until his death. Geraldine (Watts) Valentine married Paul W. Peister in Sept 1942, who shortly thereafter adopted Jim.
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

Chicken Coop Fire in Broken Bow

BROKEN BOW—Crews were called to a house fire around 10 p.m. Saturday, May 1 in Broken Bow. Broken Bow Fire Chief Jason Baum told KCNI/KBBN a heat lamp caused the fire in a chicken coop at 1325 South 8th Street. According to Baum, little damage was done to the house...
Mason City, NESand Hills Express

Mobile Food Pantry May 20 in Mason City

MASON CITY–The Foodbank for the Heartland‘s Mobile Food Pantry will make an appearance in Custer County on Thursday, May 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Mason City Baptist Church 687 Prentiss St Mason City, NE 68855. It will be another drive-up distribution event with food boxed up and...
Broken Bow, NECuster County Chief

Broken Bow's newest fire truck 04/27/21

Broken Bow’s newest fire truck made an appearance at Tuesday evening’s city council meeting (April 27, 2021). The 45 foot long truck has a 100 foot platform ladder. The platform can be lowered to the ground for people to enter and exit the platform if necessary, rather than climbing the ladder. Air can be delivered to the platform so fire fighters at the top can hook into a fresh air supply. The truck is capable of pumping 2000 gallons of water per minute. The $159,900 truck is a 1999 Pierce Dash with 17,821 miles on it at the time of purchase. Three fire fighters, Fire Chief Jason Baum, Asst. Chief Dustin Watson and David Blatz flew to Philadelphia the weekend of April 17-18 then drove the truck to Broken Bow. The Kearney Fire Department has been assisting BBVFD with training on the new truck which replaces Broken’s Bow’s 1977 truck with a 75 foot ladder and 1,250 GPM pump. The truck was paid for using money in an account used for city operations that is funded by 0.5 percent of the city’s 1.5 percent sales tax. After the Tuesday evening city council meeting, council members were invited to check out the truck parked across the street from the Municipal Building.