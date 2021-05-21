newsbreak-logo
Live events on the horizon in Phillips

Phillips News Alert
Phillips News Alert
 1 day ago

(PHILLIPS, WI) Live events are coming to Phillips.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Phillips area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKRGC_0a7CgrV200

CNA - Certified Nursing Assistant Technical Diploma | Phillips

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1408 Pine Ridge Rd, Phillips, WI

Receive a Technical Diploma as a Certified Nursing Assistant...in ONE MONTH! NTC Phillips Campus will be hosting an Accelerated CNA course this summer: Class #13120 (Accelerated) July 12 - August...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3IA3_0a7CgrV200

Jake Balzer Live!

Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 124 4th Ave N South, Park Falls, WI

Jake Balzer Live! at Vichy's Pub, 124 4th Avenue South, Park Falls, WI 54552, Park Falls, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Cshx_0a7CgrV200

Park Falls Turkey Trot

Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Park Falls Turkey Trot 400 South 4th Avenue, Park Falls, Wisconsin, USA - Come join us at 9 AM Thanksgiving morning rain, snow or… - November 25, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DjEJ_0a7CgrV200

Flambeau Rama Day 3 2021

Park Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 400 S 4th Ave #8, Park Falls, WI

2021 Flambeau Rama.. Three days of LIVE music and family fun. Beverage tent Carnival Rides Food Court Pooch Pageant Mini Car Races Parade Craft Fair Car Show Evergreen 5 K Minnow Races St Croix...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41dErS_0a7CgrV200

17th Anniversary Celebration

Phillips, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 146 Balsam St, Phillips, WI

An invitation to celebrate our 17th year with specials ( a wonderful surprise) , drawings and sampling ( hopefully) Kelly, Judy and Barb

