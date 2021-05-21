Eutawville events calendar

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Live events are coming to Eutawville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eutawville:

Shakin da Lake Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 108 Campground Rd, Eutawville, SC

Welcome to the 8th annual Shakin da Lake drag boat race at Rocks Pond Marina and Campground!! This event is now run by the Lowcountry Drag Boat Association - LOCODBA (formerly Santee Outlaw...

Karaoke at Mill Creek Vance, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 216 Lake Marion Ln, Vance, SC

Music event in Vance, SC by Karaoke with Teresa Wood on Saturday, May 29 2021

Interactive, educational, dinosaur encounter at Crosswind Farm Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

MAY 29 Interactive, educational, dinosaur encounter at Crosswind Farm Public · Event · by

Phantom Creek Band Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Phantom Creek Band at 12406 Old Number Six Hwy, Eutawville, SC 29048-9167, United States on Sun May 30 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Bryan Roberts Band Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:55 PM

Bryan Roberts Band live from 8pm to midnight. $5 cover.