Eutawville, SC

Eutawville events calendar

Posted by 
Eutawville News Watch
Eutawville News Watch
 1 day ago

(EUTAWVILLE, SC) Live events are coming to Eutawville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eutawville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05R9J8_0a7Cgpja00

Shakin da Lake

Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 108 Campground Rd, Eutawville, SC

Welcome to the 8th annual Shakin da Lake drag boat race at Rocks Pond Marina and Campground!! This event is now run by the Lowcountry Drag Boat Association - LOCODBA (formerly Santee Outlaw...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMHD9_0a7Cgpja00

Karaoke at Mill Creek

Vance, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 216 Lake Marion Ln, Vance, SC

Music event in Vance, SC by Karaoke with Teresa Wood on Saturday, May 29 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otpLW_0a7Cgpja00

Interactive, educational, dinosaur encounter at Crosswind Farm

Holly Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

MAY 29 Interactive, educational, dinosaur encounter at Crosswind Farm Public · Event · by

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqnqr_0a7Cgpja00

Phantom Creek Band

Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Phantom Creek Band at 12406 Old Number Six Hwy, Eutawville, SC 29048-9167, United States on Sun May 30 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Bryan Roberts Band

Eutawville, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:55 PM

Bryan Roberts Band live from 8pm to midnight. $5 cover.

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville News Watch

Eutawville, SC
ABOUT

With Eutawville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

City
Eutawville, SC
