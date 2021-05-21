Events on the Manila calendar

(MANILA, AR) Manila is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Manila area:

Alcoholics Anonymous Group Osceola, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 101 E Hale Ave, Osceola, AR

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.Contact: Jeanette Mc 870-822-2030

The Arkansas Mile – Land Speed Racing Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 4701 Memorial Dr #201, Blytheville, AR

First weekend of October 2021. The Arkansas Mile takes place at the Blytheville International Airport. Drive amazing roads to the event, watch vehicles race down the strip in the event and end the...

Fire, Police and EMS Committee meeting Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 5376 E State Hwy 137, Blytheville, AR

Fire, Police and EMS Monthly City Committee meeting. EMS services are provided to the City by Private Company.

ECTA Horsepower Harvest Blytheville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 4701 Memorial Dr, Blytheville, AR

Film event in Blytheville, AR by ECTA Motorsports Events on Friday, October 1 2021

Mastery Math Drills & Skills - Osceola Osceola, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 2868 W Semmes Ave, Osceola, AR

Did your child miss some necessary math focus time due to this year's COVID-19 uncertainty? Ms. Ezekiel has planned math drills and skills to give them confidence in the following areas...