Eagar, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Eagar

Eagar Voice
 1 day ago

(EAGAR, AZ) Live events are coming to Eagar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eagar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REV6g_0a7CgmKd00

The Black Moods w/ Rob West Band & Natalie Merrill

Pinetop, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 2408 East White Mountain Boulevard, Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ 85935

The Black Moods are back in Pinetop! Presented by #BirdmanMedia #TheHub #AngelEspinozawithRealtyOneGroup and #thelionsdenpinetop.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVlaI_0a7CgmKd00

The Heber Ridge Band

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 5549 AZ-260, Lakeside, AZ

The Heber Ridge Band at The Truck Stop, Show Low, AZ, Show Low, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvQq9_0a7CgmKd00

Tropical Birdhouse Paint Event

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Join artist and co-owner David Brown on another exciting painting adventure. We will work as a team to complete our very own Tropical Birdhouse. Summer is so close and it is time to create this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGyqt_0a7CgmKd00

Discovery Learning Camp – Week 1

Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 425 Woodland Rd, Lakeside, AZ

Discovery Learning Camp Nature camp for ages 8-10. Visit https://www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov/ to register today! Spaces are limited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tQFCU_0a7CgmKd00

Devil’s Highway Run

Alpine, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 42679 US-180, Alpine, AZ

Come join us on this epic journey through the twisty back roads of Eastern Arizona, where you can take-in the beautiful scenery and enjoy your BMW in a manner that brings out its legendary BMW...

Eagar Voice

Eagar, AZ
With Eagar Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

