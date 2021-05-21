West Point events coming up

(WEST POINT, NE) Live events are lining up on the West Point calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Point:

Justin Kane Music Oakland, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 505 W Fulton St, Oakland, NE

Lonestar with opening acts: Justin Kane, Forgotten Highway and Travis Denning

2020-21 Lyons-Decatur Alumni Banquet Lyons, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 335 N Main St, Lyons, NE

The Lyons-Decatur Alumni Association planning committee is making plans for this year's annual Alumni banquet! About this event With the banquet cancelled in 2020, the Lyons-Decatur Alumni...

Relay For Life of Cuming County Area West Point, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point, NE

Relay For Life offers everyone in the community an opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer. Relay For Life brings people together to celebrate survivors, remember those who have...

Wisner NE 5D Barrel Race Wisner, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ran during the Wisner Livestock Show and Rodeo. Located at the Wisner River Park. Pee wee is 8 and under Youth is 17 and under and open is any age. Accepting cash only. Enter the day of.

The Big Parade Wisner, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

The Big Parade will begin at 3:00, with Highway 275 being the parade route. If you are interested in having a float in The Big Parade, contact Tom Feller, Joey Wartig, or email Wisner150@yahoo.com.