West Point, NE

West Point events coming up

West Point Post
West Point Post
 1 day ago

(WEST POINT, NE) Live events are lining up on the West Point calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Point:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UA2Kk_0a7CglRu00

Justin Kane Music

Oakland, NE

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 505 W Fulton St, Oakland, NE

Lonestar with opening acts: Justin Kane, Forgotten Highway and Travis Denning

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BlqHk_0a7CglRu00

2020-21 Lyons-Decatur Alumni Banquet

Lyons, NE

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 335 N Main St, Lyons, NE

The Lyons-Decatur Alumni Association planning committee is making plans for this year's annual Alumni banquet! About this event With the banquet cancelled in 2020, the Lyons-Decatur Alumni...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xn3hC_0a7CglRu00

Relay For Life of Cuming County Area

West Point, NE

Starts at: Mon May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point, NE

Relay For Life offers everyone in the community an opportunity to participate in the fight against cancer. Relay For Life brings people together to celebrate survivors, remember those who have...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2a1F_0a7CglRu00

Wisner NE 5D Barrel Race

Wisner, NE

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ran during the Wisner Livestock Show and Rodeo. Located at the Wisner River Park. Pee wee is 8 and under Youth is 17 and under and open is any age. Accepting cash only. Enter the day of.

The Big Parade

Wisner, NE

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

The Big Parade will begin at 3:00, with Highway 275 being the parade route. If you are interested in having a float in The Big Parade, contact Tom Feller, Joey Wartig, or email Wisner150@yahoo.com.

Wisner, NEkticradio.com

Animal of the Week 5/12/21

This week’s Animal of the Week is Rockney Peck of the Wisner-Pilger boys golf team. Rockney won the individual championship at the East Husker Conference boys golf meet on Monday, shooting an overall 73. Visit the Animal of the Week page under the Promotions tab at kticradio.com. There, you can...
West Point, NEWest Point News

Fund drive begins for park equipment

Ashley Strehle, Amanda Hegy, Sierra Pieper, Abbi Ebel, Christine Hutchinson, Olivia Walker, and Elisha Kirchmann, from left, show some of the designs for the inclusive playground equipment the pediatric therapy department at Franciscan Healthcare wants to add to West Point’s Neligh Park.
West Point, NEWest Point News

WP-B graduation is Sunday

Sixty-two seniors attending West Point-Beemer High School will graduate this Sunday, May 16. Commencement will begin at 1 p.m. in the WP-B gym. This event is open to the public, but people are asked to wear masks and sit with their families if at all possible. There will be limited seating in chairs on the floor this year.
Scribner, NENews Channel Nebraska

Two extra lanes going up between West Point and Scribner

SCRIBNER - Highway 275 between West Point and Scribner will never look the same again. “Yeah, it’s been a long time coming” “I guess I’ll believe it when it finally does come through.”. Nebraska Department of Transportation Communications Director Jeni Campani said they received bidding on expanding the highway into...
West Point, NENorfolk Daily News

Hands of Heartland establishes West Point location

WEST POINT — Hands of Heartland is now providing special needs adults with a happy, cheerful place to tell their stories and share their crafts. The agency opened the door to its West Point location at 305 Plaza Drive in January to support people with developmental disabilities with life, employment, independence and social activities.