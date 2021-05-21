Sutton events coming up

(SUTTON, WV) Sutton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sutton:

Mr. T Memorial Scholarship 5K Gassaway, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 403 Elk St, Gassaway, WV

The 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, June 26th at 8:00AM. The Mr. T Memorial Scholarship was established in 2019 upon the passing of Mr. Charlie Toumazous, Science and Math teacher at BCHS...

WV Caring Blood Drive Gassaway, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 56 Beall Dr, Gassaway, WV

WV Caring Blood Drive Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:00 pm- 6:30 pm Gassaway Baptist Church – GYM 56 Beall Dr, Gassaway, WV 26624 Sponsored through Red Cross For an appointment, please visit...

Camp Holy Gun & Knife Show Diana, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4531 Diana Drive, Diana, WV

The Camp Holy Gun & Knife Show will be held on Jun 19th – 20th, 2021 in Diana, WV. This Diana gun show is held at Camp Holly and hosted by Camp Holly. All federal, state and local firearm...

Elk River Summer Float Sutton, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Sutton Dam Road, Sutton, WV 26601

This 5-mile float is the perfect trip for kayakers or groups with varied skill levels! Activities start at 9:00 a.m.

Central WV Riding Club horse show Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 239 Co Rte 15/9 Rd, Sutton, WV

Come out and enjoy horse shows at Holly Gray Park conducted by the Central WV Riding Club. Events are regularly scheduled, but subject to change. To find a show bill for the horse show, click HERE...