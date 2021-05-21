newsbreak-logo
Sutton, WV

Sutton events coming up

Sutton News Beat
 1 day ago

(SUTTON, WV) Sutton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sutton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09WKII_0a7CgkZB00

Mr. T Memorial Scholarship 5K

Gassaway, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 403 Elk St, Gassaway, WV

The 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, June 26th at 8:00AM. The Mr. T Memorial Scholarship was established in 2019 upon the passing of Mr. Charlie Toumazous, Science and Math teacher at BCHS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eJ2iz_0a7CgkZB00

WV Caring Blood Drive

Gassaway, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 56 Beall Dr, Gassaway, WV

WV Caring Blood Drive Tuesday, June 1, 2021 1:00 pm- 6:30 pm Gassaway Baptist Church – GYM 56 Beall Dr, Gassaway, WV 26624 Sponsored through Red Cross For an appointment, please visit...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hn7h0_0a7CgkZB00

Camp Holy Gun & Knife Show

Diana, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 4531 Diana Drive, Diana, WV

The Camp Holy Gun & Knife Show will be held on Jun 19th – 20th, 2021 in Diana, WV. This Diana gun show is held at Camp Holly and hosted by Camp Holly. All federal, state and local firearm...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaGZk_0a7CgkZB00

Elk River Summer Float

Sutton, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: Sutton Dam Road, Sutton, WV 26601

This 5-mile float is the perfect trip for kayakers or groups with varied skill levels! Activities start at 9:00 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dV4rX_0a7CgkZB00

Central WV Riding Club horse show

Sutton, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 239 Co Rte 15/9 Rd, Sutton, WV

Come out and enjoy horse shows at Holly Gray Park conducted by the Central WV Riding Club. Events are regularly scheduled, but subject to change. To find a show bill for the horse show, click HERE...

Sutton, WV
ABOUT

With Sutton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

