Coming soon: Stevenson events

(STEVENSON, AL) Live events are coming to Stevenson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevenson:

TN Master Logger Continuing Education Class, South Pittsburg — Tennessee Forestry Association South Pittsburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 2534 Battle Creek Rd, South Pittsburg, TN

Please call Dana at TFA to registered, 615-883-3832. May 25, 2021 Cardin Forest Products South Pittsburg "Pre Harvest Planning & Post Harvest BMP Considerations" Instructor: Dr. Wayne Clatterbuck, UT

Todd Allen Herendeen Stevenson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Todd and the band bring their God and Country Concert. City Park, Mack Morris Amphitheatre. 6pm.

ULTRA4 | East Series, South Pittsburg, TN South Pittsburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

This year’s schedule as of 2/12/2021: https://www.ultra4racing.com/2021-ultra4-north-america-race-schedule Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ultra4Racing/ Email to sign-up...

FIELD DAY: Old Field Management for Deer & Turkey – Jackson NRPC Hollywood, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 01:30 PM

This free field day (lunch provided), brought to you by the Jackson County Natural Resources Planning Committee, will provide an overview of the impact provided by the management of native early...

The Mark Trammell Quartet Pisgah, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3019 Co Rd 61, Pisgah, AL

For over forty years Mark Trammell has been blessed to sing Gospel Music. Something he says, “evolved from a dream to a life’s call; from just singing to ministry.” Many ...