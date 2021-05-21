newsbreak-logo
Stevenson, AL

Coming soon: Stevenson events

Stevenson Dispatch
 1 day ago

(STEVENSON, AL) Live events are coming to Stevenson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stevenson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fk4Qr_0a7CgjgS00

TN Master Logger Continuing Education Class, South Pittsburg — Tennessee Forestry Association

South Pittsburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 2534 Battle Creek Rd, South Pittsburg, TN

Please call Dana at TFA to registered, 615-883-3832. May 25, 2021 Cardin Forest Products South Pittsburg "Pre Harvest Planning & Post Harvest BMP Considerations" Instructor: Dr. Wayne Clatterbuck, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5wtl_0a7CgjgS00

Todd Allen Herendeen

Stevenson, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Todd and the band bring their God and Country Concert. City Park, Mack Morris Amphitheatre. 6pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t9L0R_0a7CgjgS00

ULTRA4 | East Series, South Pittsburg, TN

South Pittsburg, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

This year’s schedule as of 2/12/2021: https://www.ultra4racing.com/2021-ultra4-north-america-race-schedule Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Ultra4Racing/ Email to sign-up...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vn97p_0a7CgjgS00

FIELD DAY: Old Field Management for Deer & Turkey – Jackson NRPC

Hollywood, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 01:30 PM

This free field day (lunch provided), brought to you by the Jackson County Natural Resources Planning Committee, will provide an overview of the impact provided by the management of native early...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fbye5_0a7CgjgS00

The Mark Trammell Quartet

Pisgah, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 3019 Co Rd 61, Pisgah, AL

For over forty years Mark Trammell has been blessed to sing Gospel Music. Something he says, “evolved from a dream to a life’s call; from just singing to ministry.” Many ...

Stevenson Dispatch

Stevenson, AL
ABOUT

With Stevenson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

