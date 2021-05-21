newsbreak-logo
Galivants Ferry, SC

Events on the Galivants Ferry calendar

Posted by 
Galivants Ferry News Watch
Galivants Ferry News Watch
 1 day ago

(GALIVANTS FERRY, SC) Galivants Ferry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Galivants Ferry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVNBb_0a7Cginj00

Reed Family Reunion

Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 5310 South Hwy 41, Marion, SC 29571

TO ENSURE THE HEALTH OF OUR FAMILY, THIS REUNION HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED TO NEXT SUMMER (6/18/21 - 6/20/21) DUE TO THE COVID19 PANDEMIC. PLEASE OPEN THIS FULLY TO GET IMPORTANT DETAILS BELOW.  REGISTRATION FOR THIS EVENT, ON THIS SITE IS NOT REQUIRED. Welcome to the Reed Family Reunion information center, where you can get reunion info. Please check here for any updates regarding the reunion.  The current reunion itinerary is below.  Reed Family Reunion itinerary is as follows: Friday, June 18, 202

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TThlO_0a7Cginj00

HMRA Farmers Market

Marion, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 229 N Main St, Marion, SC

The Historic Marion Revitalization Association Farmers Market is open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday, March through November.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ndaTS_0a7Cginj00

Aynor Harvest Hoe Down Festival

Aynor, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 600 S Main St, Aynor, SC

The Aynor Harvest Hoe Down Festival will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021. The parade starts at 10 AM. There will be arts and crafts booths, food booths, children's games, and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtmSJ_0a7Cginj00

Mt. Olive SDA Church~Community Diaper Day Giveaway

Marion, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 512 Henry McGill Junior Street, Marion, SC 29571

Join Mt Olive SDA Church of Marion for it's " Community Diaper Day GiveAway" Please WEAR Your Mask

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jBaMW_0a7Cginj00

Kombucha Klinic

Conway, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 210 Singleton Ridge Road, Conway, SC 29526

Learn how to make your own Kombucha with Dr. David!

Learn More
Galivants Ferry, SC
7
Followers
18
Post
147
Views
