newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, GA

Butler events calendar

Posted by 
Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BUTLER, GA) Butler is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butler:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfbu4_0a7Cghv000

HFF 2021 Summer Horse Camp

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1416 Irby Rd, Fort Valley, GA

Come enjoy a week long summer camp that teaches beginner and intermediate riders horsemanship skills as well as fun in the sun. Camps are geared towards children ages 5-14. Drop off is at 9:00am...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ND2X_0a7Cghv000

2021 Middle GA Open ( non- sanctioned entry)

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 92 Mossy Creek Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030

this is for those who want to compete but do not want to go through USAW to post a sanctioned total.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIzvr_0a7Cghv000

Land & Ladies The Woman Landowner Workshops: Harvesting Basics

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Address: TBD, Columbus, GA 31801

A workshop to empower women to get a hand on their land with education on timber harvest basics and connections to consulting foresters.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BpeT8_0a7Cghv000

Speed Reading Class - Columbus

Box Springs, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: Columbus, GA 31801

Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWs8b_0a7Cghv000

HEMP is the Future: Fort Valley-Science

Fort Valley, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 1005 State University Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030

Agripreneurs will host the 1st AgWealth Hemp Summit: Fort Valley-Science, Atlanta-Market and Metter-Farm .

Learn More
Butler Bulletin

Butler Bulletin

Butler, GA
5
Followers
27
Post
142
Views
ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Local Events#Ga Come#Usaw#State University Drive#In Person Events#Fun#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Riders#Summer Camp#Live Talks#Fort Valley Science#The Sun#Consulting Foresters#Beginner#Students#Connections#Remote Versions
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, GA
City
Columbus, GA
City
Fort Valley, GA
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
11Alive

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Fort Valley, GA41nbc.com

New mural hopes to bring attention, more visitors to Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Fort Valley is hoping a new mural will help highlight its history and show what the community has to offer. The mural is part of the Flint Energies’ Rural Murals program. The goal is to increase the number of public murals across Flint’s service territory while supporting Middle Georgia artists.
Peach County, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

School of the Week: Kay Road Elementary

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — One elementary school wraps up its "Children's Book Week" on Friday, closing out the week-long reading activities with a character parade. Kay Road Elementary School's 1st and 2nd grade students pick out two free books as a part of the schools' Children's Book Week. Media Specialist Pamela Hester says it kicked off last Friday with the book fair.