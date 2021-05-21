Butler events calendar
(BUTLER, GA) Butler is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Butler:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 1416 Irby Rd, Fort Valley, GA
Come enjoy a week long summer camp that teaches beginner and intermediate riders horsemanship skills as well as fun in the sun. Camps are geared towards children ages 5-14. Drop off is at 9:00am...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 92 Mossy Creek Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030
this is for those who want to compete but do not want to go through USAW to post a sanctioned total.
Starts at: Thu Jan 01, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jan 01, 01:00 PM
Address: TBD, Columbus, GA 31801
A workshop to empower women to get a hand on their land with education on timber harvest basics and connections to consulting foresters.
Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: Columbus, GA 31801
Learn speed-reading techniques and how to improve comprehension. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 1005 State University Drive, Fort Valley, GA 31030
Agripreneurs will host the 1st AgWealth Hemp Summit: Fort Valley-Science, Atlanta-Market and Metter-Farm .