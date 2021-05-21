newsbreak-logo
Hinckley, MN

Hinckley calendar: Events coming up

Hinckley Bulletin
Hinckley Bulletin
 1 day ago

(HINCKLEY, MN) Hinckley is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hinckley:

Celebrating Zion Lutheran Church 100 Years

Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 38523 MN-48, Hinckley, MN

Zion is 100 years old looking forward to aspecial anniversary worship service with meal following. Come have fellowship with us as we revisit our roots, celebrate our present and envision our...

2021 WSCA Open Horse Show Hosted by Wissota ApHC

Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:45 PM

Address: 35736 Hinckley Rd, Hinckley, MN

WSCA Open Horse Show Hosted by the Wissota Appaloosa Horse Club Open to everyone! All breeds welcome! www.WissotaAppaloosa.com

2ND Annual GYPSET Jamboree! Weekend #2

Sandstone, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 61101 Banning Park Rd, Sandstone, MN

2ND Annual GYPSET Jamboree! - Sandstone, MN Weekend #2 // Yoga + Hiking + Whitewater Rafting August 20-22, 2021 Here we go weekend #2! For this trip we are heading north to Banning State Park...

Trail Life Boys 2021 - Hinckley, MN 2021

Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 39564 Wilbur Ln, Hinckley, MN

This session is for Trail Life USA participants. If you would like to attend Camp Nathanael this week in our regular camp, please back out of this session and choose "2021 Summer Camp Registration."

Training – Kettle River RG – 5/22/21

Hinckley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 27846 Roberts Rd, Hinckley, MN

LLHRC Members are welcome to join us for training. RSVP for training here! PLEASE NOTE AND OBEY THE 10 MPH SPEED LIMIT WHEN ON THE PROPERTY!! There is always the potential of the owners or a...

With Hinckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

