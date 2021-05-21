newsbreak-logo
Connell calendar: Events coming up

Connell News Flash
Connell News Flash
 1 day ago

(CONNELL, WA) Live events are lining up on the Connell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Connell area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGVMW_0a7Cgf9Y00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Pasco, WA 99301

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYHca_0a7Cgf9Y00

Fast and Curryous

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 241 Fanning Rd, Pasco, WA

Fast and Curryous at Paper Street Brewing Company, 241 Fanning road, Pasco, United States on Sat May 22 2021 at 04:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAMbp_0a7Cgf9Y00

Hey! I haven't seen you in a while.

Pasco, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 8425 Chapel Hill Boulevard, #Ste B 102, Pasco, WA 99301

Yo! We haven't seen you in a long time. It would be great to share a beer or cider or water with you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icisS_0a7Cgf9Y00

Visitation - public

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Zacarias Saenz Valdez Zacarias S. Valdez, age 64, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 12, at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. He was born on September 1, 1956, in Plainview, TX, to Toribio...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gw0Zm_0a7Cgf9Y00

Pasco Farmers Market

Pasco, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 101-147 S 4th Ave, Pasco, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 1PM Location: Corner of South 4th Avenue and West Columbia Street

