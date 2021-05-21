What’s up Seward: Local events calendar

(SEWARD, AK) Seward is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seward area:

Paddler's Guide to Safety Seward, AK

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2305 Dimond Blvd, Seward, AK

This class will be IN PERSON and via ZOOM. Paddler’s Guide to Safety has been prepared by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in cooperation with the American Canoe Association. It is designed as a...

Mini Health Fair Seward, AK

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 417 1st Ave, Seward, AK

Seward Community Health Center and Providence Seward Medical Center have joined to bring our community a Mini Health Fair. Time to take care of...

THE ETERNAL COWBOYS, LIVE!! Seward, AK

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: 201 4th Ave, Seward, AK

We're back, Alaska!!! It's been a long, dry year, and we have missed you so. And now we think it's time to bring you home with one of our favorite bands! Come, have a drink, be kind, and remember...

Music And Arts Festival Seward, AK

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Music and Arts Festival is all about live music and dance performances, with local-Alaskan artisan craft and food vendors featured. The festival continues its commitment to youth involvement...

Fireworks Display Seward, AK

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 4th Ave, Seward, AK

mountmarathon.com/mmr-events/july-4-fireworks-display/ Head to the Seward Boat Harbor for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display over Resurrection Bay. The fireworks begin at midnight on the...