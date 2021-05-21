newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seward Updates

What’s up Seward: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Seward Updates
Seward Updates
 1 day ago

(SEWARD, AK) Seward is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seward area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H073d_0a7CgeGp00

Paddler's Guide to Safety

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2305 Dimond Blvd, Seward, AK

This class will be IN PERSON and via ZOOM. Paddler’s Guide to Safety has been prepared by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in cooperation with the American Canoe Association. It is designed as a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OxZI5_0a7CgeGp00

Mini Health Fair

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 417 1st Ave, Seward, AK

Seward Community Health Center and Providence Seward Medical Center have joined to bring our community a Mini Health Fair. Time to take care of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6Vgy_0a7CgeGp00

THE ETERNAL COWBOYS, LIVE!!

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: 201 4th Ave, Seward, AK

We're back, Alaska!!! It's been a long, dry year, and we have missed you so. And now we think it's time to bring you home with one of our favorite bands! Come, have a drink, be kind, and remember...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ikung_0a7CgeGp00

Music And Arts Festival

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Music and Arts Festival is all about live music and dance performances, with local-Alaskan artisan craft and food vendors featured. The festival continues its commitment to youth involvement...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmRSE_0a7CgeGp00

Fireworks Display

Seward, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 4th Ave, Seward, AK

mountmarathon.com/mmr-events/july-4-fireworks-display/ Head to the Seward Boat Harbor for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display over Resurrection Bay. The fireworks begin at midnight on the...

Learn More
Seward Updates

Seward Updates

Seward, AK
1
Followers
9
Post
63
Views
ABOUT

With Seward Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Arts Festival#Live Events#Dance#Canoe#Arts Events#Community Events#Zoom#Time#Sun Oct 10#Alaskan#The Seward Boat Harbor#Resurrection Bay#Theater#Venues#Music Clubs#July Fireworks#Guide#Home#In Person Formats
Related
sewardjournal.com

Weekend celebrations to include Harbor Opening, Blessing of the Fleet, Mermaid Festival

This weekend, May 15-16, Seward will celebrate the 2021 Harbor Opening and Blessing of the Fleet as well as the Seward Mermaid Festival, held at the South Harbor parking lot. Many activities are planned for the weekend, along with a host of food vendors and musical acts. The Harbor Opening has taken place the third weekend in May and has marked the beginning of the summer season since the 80s, with event organizer and Sailing, Inc. Owner Deborah Altermatt involved since 1995. Though COVID concerns forced the cancellation of last year’s proceedings, in the previous decade the event had seen significant growth with the establishment of the Mermaid Festival to coincide with it.
Alaska StateKodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak, Alaska

In celebration of Historic Preservation Month in May, the Alaska Film Archives is posting daily clips featuring historical scenes of cities, towns and communities across the state. To learn more about historic preservation in Alaska, visit the Alaska Association for Historic Preservation. This sequence contains excerpts from collections held by...
Kokomo Perspective

Upcoming Concerts in Alaska for the week of May 13-19

Flattop Pizza & Pool – Jukebox Karaoke Roadshow 9p-12a Floaters (Big Lake) – Thursday Night Karaoke 7:30p-11:45p. Matanuska Brewing Eagle River – The Stack Alaska 8p-11p The Narrows Bar (Juneau) – Live Jazz with Luke Weld 7p-11p Williwaw Social – Throwback Thursday with Joe Brady 7p-11p Friday May 14th. American...
Seward, AKsewardjournal.com

2021 Spring Gear Swap – Saturday, May 22

Two local non-profits are partnering to offer a gear swap for the community as seasonal guides get into town and get equipped for the summer. The Seward Nordic Ski club is no stranger to gear swaps, having run them throughout the years as a way to help raise funds for local trail maintenance. This year, the newly formed Seward Wilderness Collective will also be involved, raising money to go towards community projects such as the Seward Farmer/s Market and the Seward Compost Initiative.
Homer News

School announcements

The central region of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District remains in the high-risk zone in terms of community spread of COVID-19, while the eastern and southern peninsula are in the medium-risk category. Regions of the peninsula are put into low, medium or high-risk categories based on the number of...
kbbi.org

KPEDD touting borough on YouTube

A new online presence touting the Kenai Peninsula has gone live. It was put up by the Kenai Peninsula Economic Development District. K-PEDD Executive Director Tim Dillon described the project. “We're in the middle of filming a video that we received federal dollars in order to do a six to...
Homer News

Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center hosts community clean-up initiative

The Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is hosting a “Do-It-Yourself Clean-Up Month” initiative May 3-22 to encourage a new approach to cleaning the community. Citizens interested in participating in the community clean-up project can pick up yellow trash bags, provided by the Kenai Peninsula Borough, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Chamber Visitor Center located at 201 Sterling Highway. Participants should take only the amount of trash bags needed and will be responsible for signing out the designated area that will be cleaned on the project clipboard.
Seward, AKsewardjournal.com

Seward Strings

Seward strings, each Wednesday, 1-3:30 p.m. at the Senior Center. We offer the musician a music book and friendly masked faces. Come play with us and beginners welcome.
Seward, AKkdll.org

Kenai Conversation: Seward tourism

All communities on the Kenai Peninsula rely on tourism to some extent. But Seward relies more on the cruise industry, which has largely been on pause during the pandemic. The hit was reflected in Seward's sales tax revenue, which dipped almost 35 percent from 2019 to 2020. Our guests on...