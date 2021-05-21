newsbreak-logo
Sisseton, SD

Events on the Sisseton calendar

Sisseton Times
 1 day ago

(SISSETON, SD) Sisseton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sisseton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9tm0_0a7CgcVN00

Memorial Mini Golf

Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5386 MN-27, Browns Valley, MN

We have a fun new event for 2021- Mini Golf! Guests can participate in this event in two different ways! 1. Guests can volunteer their site and set up a mini golf hole for play. Themes, ramps, etc...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PG1S_0a7CgcVN00

DAV Chapter 1 Women Veterans Retreat

Marvin, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 46561 147th Street, Marvin, SD 57251

Sit, relax, talk, and share at the first DAV Women Veterans Retreat. Indoor/outdoor activities, wellness workshops, and lots of "me" time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZ1In_0a7CgcVN00

NEW EXHIBIT: "Boys in Blue: The Grand Army of the Republic: a Civil War Veteran's Organization"

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

A year after our nation's Civil War ended, an organization for Union veterans was established. Exploring bonds of comradeship, loyalty, and charity, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R) became a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIZn9_0a7CgcVN00

Chillin 'N Grillin

Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 457th Ave, Sisseton, SD

Chillin 'N Grillin is on Facebook. To connect with Chillin 'N Grillin, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5n5h_0a7CgcVN00

2021 Sam Brown Days, COLOR 5K RUN 5K Walk/Run

Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Starting Location at Browns Valley City park between 2nd Ave NW and Hwy 28. Wear clothing to be "colored" during the run. All ages welcome, strollers free with paid registration. 9am Start time...

Sisseton, SD
ABOUT

With Sisseton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Sisseton, SD

MMIR Awareness Walk

A march to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) was held in Sisseton on Wednesday afternoon, May 5. The walk started at the old IHS at 1:00 p.m. and proceeded to SWO Memorial Park for lunch, with opening prayer by Arvol Looking Horse. May 5 was National Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day.