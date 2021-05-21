Events on the Sisseton calendar

(SISSETON, SD) Sisseton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sisseton area:

Memorial Mini Golf Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 5386 MN-27, Browns Valley, MN

We have a fun new event for 2021- Mini Golf! Guests can participate in this event in two different ways! 1. Guests can volunteer their site and set up a mini golf hole for play. Themes, ramps, etc...

DAV Chapter 1 Women Veterans Retreat Marvin, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 46561 147th Street, Marvin, SD 57251

Sit, relax, talk, and share at the first DAV Women Veterans Retreat. Indoor/outdoor activities, wellness workshops, and lots of "me" time.

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Lake City, SD

A year after our nation's Civil War ended, an organization for Union veterans was established. Exploring bonds of comradeship, loyalty, and charity, the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R) became a...

Chillin 'N Grillin Sisseton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 457th Ave, Sisseton, SD

Chillin 'N Grillin is on Facebook. To connect with Chillin 'N Grillin, join Facebook today.

2021 Sam Brown Days, COLOR 5K RUN 5K Walk/Run Browns Valley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Starting Location at Browns Valley City park between 2nd Ave NW and Hwy 28. Wear clothing to be "colored" during the run. All ages welcome, strollers free with paid registration. 9am Start time...