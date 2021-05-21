Events on the Telluride calendar

(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Telluride area:

Colorado Spartan Ultra World Championship and Beast 21K Telluride, CO

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 565 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO

Sponsors: Scenic beauty. Character and charm. Legendary terrain. Lack of crowds. It’s a long list, and the simple fact is, you’ll never forget your first time to Telluride. The ski resort is...

Summer Reading Kick-Off Party / Fiesta Lectura de Verano Telluride, CO

Starts at: Thu May 05, 12:00 PM

Stop by the library to register for the Summer Reading Challenge, learn more about our summer programs, and enjoy a snow cone!

Mountain Village Runs Telluride, CO

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Description: Three races: Jurassic 5K Run Meadows 10K Run Galloping Goose Half Marathon

Cars & Colors Telluride, CO

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

CANCELLATION ANNOUNCEMENT: An abundance of cars and an abundance of caution leads to the cancellation of our September events. It’s ironic to have to cancel a car event because so many great cars...

Belly Dance Workshop with Tia Uphoff Telluride, CO

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 W Pacific Ave, Telluride, CO

Join experienced dance instructor Tia Uphoff for a workshop on all the nuance and beauty of belly dancing! Come prepared for joyful, expressive movement, awesome music, and a fun class with Tia...