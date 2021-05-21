newsbreak-logo
Telluride, CO

Events on the Telluride calendar

Telluride News Alert
Telluride News Alert
 1 day ago

(TELLURIDE, CO) Telluride has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Telluride area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04G8Fk_0a7Cgbce00

Colorado Spartan Ultra World Championship and Beast 21K

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 565 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO

Sponsors: Scenic beauty. Character and charm. Legendary terrain. Lack of crowds. It’s a long list, and the simple fact is, you’ll never forget your first time to Telluride. The ski resort is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ObiD5_0a7Cgbce00

Summer Reading Kick-Off Party / Fiesta Lectura de Verano

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 12:00 PM

Stop by the library to register for the Summer Reading Challenge, learn more about our summer programs, and enjoy a snow cone!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LkMJ_0a7Cgbce00

Mountain Village Runs

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Description: Three races: Jurassic 5K Run Meadows 10K Run Galloping Goose Half Marathon

Cars & Colors

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

CANCELLATION ANNOUNCEMENT: An abundance of cars and an abundance of caution leads to the cancellation of our September events. It’s ironic to have to cancel a car event because so many great cars...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LNboJ_0a7Cgbce00

Belly Dance Workshop with Tia Uphoff

Telluride, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 W Pacific Ave, Telluride, CO

Join experienced dance instructor Tia Uphoff for a workshop on all the nuance and beauty of belly dancing! Come prepared for joyful, expressive movement, awesome music, and a fun class with Tia...

Telluride News Alert

Telluride News Alert

Telluride, CO
With Telluride News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

