Scott City events coming up

(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Scott City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scott City area:

Drop-BY Art Saturday Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Stop by Garden City Arts and pick up a free art bag that will help you create a new project twice a month!

Crafting with Resin: DIY Phone Grip Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Let's get crafty! You will create your own pop-out phone grip using alcohol inks and resin during this workshop.

Watercolor Workshop: Lavender Bundles Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Learn basic watercolor techniques and tricks during May's watercolor workshop at Garden City Arts.

Annual Scott City 4-Ball Scramble Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 806 N Main St, Scott City, KS

Annual Golf Tournament held at the Scott Community Golf Course.

Felt Your Square Out with Lisa Neeley Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

You will learn the basics of needling felting and create your own 2D felted square landscape.