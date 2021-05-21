newsbreak-logo
Scott City, KS

Scott City events coming up

Scott City Post
(SCOTT CITY, KS) Live events are lining up on the Scott City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scott City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQv4e_0a7CgZo400

Drop-BY Art Saturday

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Stop by Garden City Arts and pick up a free art bag that will help you create a new project twice a month!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ytcYO_0a7CgZo400

Crafting with Resin: DIY Phone Grip

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Let's get crafty! You will create your own pop-out phone grip using alcohol inks and resin during this workshop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1U9V_0a7CgZo400

Watercolor Workshop: Lavender Bundles

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

Learn basic watercolor techniques and tricks during May's watercolor workshop at Garden City Arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W2HJC_0a7CgZo400

Annual Scott City 4-Ball Scramble

Scott City, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 806 N Main St, Scott City, KS

Annual Golf Tournament held at the Scott Community Golf Course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0wYY_0a7CgZo400

Felt Your Square Out with Lisa Neeley

Garden City, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 318 N Main St, Garden City, KS 67846

You will learn the basics of needling felting and create your own 2D felted square landscape.

