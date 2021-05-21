What’s up Corning: Local events calendar

(CORNING, AR) Live events are lining up on the Corning calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corning:

Make the Homeless Independent Fundraiser Gala 2021 Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2365 Country Club Rd, Pocahontas, AR

HDNP International is hosting the fundraising Gala of the year 2021. We will be honoring a few select, diligent, local service providers that have a true impact on the community through improving...

Stroll the Square Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Stroll the Square in Historic Downtown Pocahontas, AR from 6-8pm...Featuring Black River Beads and Pottery, Gallery on the Square, The Treasure Trunk, Sweet Treats Bakery, Studio B Salon and Spa...

Women of War, I AM HER Ladies Conference Paragould, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 529 East Court Street, Paragould, AR 72450

GVM WOP Ladies Conference 2021 will be held September 17-18 at Greater Vision Church in Paragould, AR. Join us for an encouraging weekend!

Cruisin’ the Park jam Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Car cruise ending at Heritage park with a little music.

Alcoholics Anonymous- Current River Group Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 E Cherry St, Doniphan, MO

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.