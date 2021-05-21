newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, AR

What’s up Corning: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Corning Journal
Corning Journal
 1 day ago

(CORNING, AR) Live events are lining up on the Corning calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Corning:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22D45Z_0a7CgYvL00

Make the Homeless Independent Fundraiser Gala 2021

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 2365 Country Club Rd, Pocahontas, AR

HDNP International is hosting the fundraising Gala of the year 2021. We will be honoring a few select, diligent, local service providers that have a true impact on the community through improving...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUobo_0a7CgYvL00

Stroll the Square

Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Stroll the Square in Historic Downtown Pocahontas, AR from 6-8pm...Featuring Black River Beads and Pottery, Gallery on the Square, The Treasure Trunk, Sweet Treats Bakery, Studio B Salon and Spa...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUWm3_0a7CgYvL00

Women of War, I AM HER Ladies Conference

Paragould, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 529 East Court Street, Paragould, AR 72450

GVM WOP Ladies Conference 2021 will be held September 17-18 at Greater Vision Church in Paragould, AR. Join us for an encouraging weekend!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13m7Vj_0a7CgYvL00

Cruisin’ the Park jam

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Car cruise ending at Heritage park with a little music.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCzsX_0a7CgYvL00

Alcoholics Anonymous- Current River Group

Doniphan, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 E Cherry St, Doniphan, MO

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

Learn More
Corning Journal

Corning Journal

Corning, AR
9
Followers
15
Post
89
Views
ABOUT

With Corning Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paragould, AR
City
Corning, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Paragould, AR
Government
Pocahontas, AR
Government
City
Pocahontas, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Community Events#Community Service#International Community#Country Club Rd#Ar Hdnp International#Studio B Salon And Spa#Greater Vision Church#Thu May 05#Heritage Park#Gala#Theater#Gallery#Live Content#Fundraising#Live Formats#Digital Tools#Square#Service Providers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Corning, ARPosted by
Corning Journal

Coming soon: Corning events

1. Finesse My Finances (Mothers Day Edition); 2. Women of War, I AM HER Ladies Conference; 3. Click here for New Concealed Carry Basic, new Enhanced, and renewals in NEA; 4. 2021 Poplar Bluff Masonic Youth Father Daughter Ball; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Paragould, ARJonesboro Sun

Bluegrass Monday returns to the stage

PARAGOULD — KASU-FM will resume the Bluegrass Monday concert series beginning May 24, with a performance by Seth Mulder and Midnight Run. The concert will be 7 p.m. at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. Seth Mulder and Midnight Run are based in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The...
Paragould, ARKait 8

Summer camps prepare to return at Paragould retreat center

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Almost one year ago, the summer camps held at the Ridge Retreat and Adventure Center in Paragould were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the camps are preparing for a comeback. “We’re excited to have the kids back this summer we have a...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Collins Foundation announces theater expansion

The Collins Theatre is expanding. At the Chamber After Hours event Thursday afternoon at the theater, Collins Foundation member Andy Fulkerson and Main Street Paragould Executive Director Gina Jarrett explained the intent of the plans to do so. “We’re going to make an event center,” Fulkerson said of the adjacent...
Pocahontas, ARstarheraldnews.com

BRTC Hosts Scholarship Signing Day

Black River Technical College hosted a Signing Day took place on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in the Randolph County Development Center on the Pocahontas campus. BRTC would like to recognize and celebrate these students’ decision to attend college and congratulate them on their upcoming high school graduation. To read more...
Randolph County, ARParagould Daily Press

Community Briefs

Black River Technical College’s Spring 2021 graduation ceremony will be held in the Randolph County Development Center (RCDC) on the Pocahontas Campus on Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m. Graduates will be presented their diplomas on the RCDC stage while their family members and friends are invited to watch the...
Paragould, ARkasu.org

KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concerts resume May 24

KASU-FM will resume its Bluegrass Monday concert series on Monday, May 24, with a performance by Seth Mulder and Midnight Run. The concert will be Monday, May 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Collins Theatre, 120 West Emerson Street, in downtown Paragould, Arkansas. Seth Mulder and Midnight Run are based...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Mission Outreach renovation completed

A renovation project at Mission Outreach, which began in 2018, is now finished. "We're finally done," said Mission Outreach Executive Director Jana Burnett of the $279,000 project. Speaking at a public hearing preceding Monday's city council meeting, Burnett said the changes from the condition of the building before the renovation...
Paragould, ARKait 8

VFW post holds breakfast fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Breakfast was served to help veterans in need Saturday morning, as Paragould’s VFW Post continued its traditional fundraiser. The veterans at the post served up all sorts of breakfast foods, from pancakes, eggs, and bacon. It’s something the post has done for over a year now,...
Paragould, ARKait 8

Paragould Farmers Market has rainy but successful opening

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The rain couldn’t stop opening day for the Paragould Farmers Market, as customers came out in droves to shop local. It was a wildly successful day for vendors, as some sold out of their product even before 9 a.m. Even Kristin Dacus, who sells soaps and...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Bozarth becomes a silver-level blood donor

On May 4, 2021, Black River Technical College in Paragould hosted an American Red Cross blood drive this week. At the blood drive 10 units were collected and there were three first-time donors, according to BRTC. That means as many as 30 potential lives were saved. BRTC has hosted two...
Paragould, ARKait 8

New social area opens in downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A local city just added a new addition to their downtown area. Residents and visitors in Paragould now have a place downtown to enjoy. The Paragould Chamber of Commerce and Project Paragould cut the ribbon on a new social area named Station Park. After traveling to...
Paragould, ARParagould Daily Press

Council closes streets for Downtown After Hours

The city of Paragould is paving the way for the summer’s Downtown After Hours events. By an 8-0 vote at the April 26 meeting of the Paragould City Council, it adopted a resolution to close the 100 South block of Pruett Street from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. as needed for the scheduled monthly event on May 14, June 11, July 9 and Aug. 13.
Pocahontas, ARstarheraldnews.com

BRTC spring graduation set for May 13

POCAHONTAS, AR— Black River Technical College’s Spring 2021 graduation ceremony will be held in the Randolph County Development Center (RCDC) on the Pocahontas Campus on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. Graduates will be presented their diplomas on the RCDC stage while their family members and friends are invited...