Ticonderoga, NY

Live events on the horizon in Ticonderoga

Posted by 
Ticonderoga Digest
Ticonderoga Digest
 1 day ago

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Ticonderoga is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ticonderoga area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTKxE_0a7CgX2c00

Town of Ticonderoga Youth Commission Meeting

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

TACC Mission: To initiate and provide programs, services, and leadership which will enhance a cooperative business community and create a vibrant economy, making the Ticonderoga Area an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeIbu_0a7CgX2c00

Mountain Lake Services

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 New York 9N, Ticonderoga, NY

TGC is proud to host the annual Mountain Lake Services golf outing. Mountain Lake Services began in 1967 with 15 citizens who were concerned about the lack of support for people with developmental...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kKlM_0a7CgX2c00

2021 Ticonderoga Alumni Extravaganza DAY 4

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 137 Montcalm St, Ticonderoga, NY

Sunday August 1, 2021 - Tentative Schedule 8AM-11AM Breakfast Buffet at the ELKS Club Cost $9.00 Alumni Run – LaChute Road Runners Ti Arts-Downtown Gallery – local artist displays 11AM-12PM Slide...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRlev_0a7CgX2c00

Carillon Boat Cruise

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:45 PM

Address: 102 Fort Ti Rd, Ticonderoga, NY

Enjoy the sweeping vistas of Vermont's Green Mountains and New York's Adirondack Mountains during a 75-minute narrated boat tour aboard the Carillon.Let our friendly and experienced staff be your...

Learn More

T.G.C. Open (Member/Member)

Ticonderoga, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 609 New York 9N, Ticonderoga, NY

The Member Member is a great tournament with competitive pin placements for our most loyal players. Pair up and claim victory against the competitive field of permit holders.

Learn More
ABOUT

With Ticonderoga Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

