Munising, MI

Live events on the horizon in Munising

Posted by 
Munising Post
Munising Post
 1 day ago

(MUNISING, MI) Live events are lining up on the Munising calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Munising:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bzGYE_0a7CgW9t00

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore: 6 day Thru Hike

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1505 Sand Point Rd, Munising, MI

**Update: I've updated the exact dates for this trip. Because permits go very fast in Pictured Rocks I had to adjust our trip dates by 1 day. This will not change again as I have secured the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctHO9_0a7CgW9t00

2021 Webelos Summer Camp – Camp Hiawatha

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: e6350 Doe Lake Rd, Munising, MI

Center for Scouting 2555 Northern Road Appleton, WI 54912 920-734-5705 920-734-1991 fax Monday-Friday 8:00 am-4:00 pm Appleton Scout Store 2555 Northern Road Appleton, WI 54912 920-831-9504...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiaQ8_0a7CgW9t00

4th of July celebration

Au Train Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: N6750 Autrain Forest Lake Rd, Au Train, MI

We are so excited to announce our entertainment for this years 2nd annual 4th of July celebration!! Rock your night away with IRON DAISY acoustic playing on the sun deck from 6:00 - 10:00 PM...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38NgzS_0a7CgW9t00

Munising Bay Car Show

Munising, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Munising, MI

This is a 2 day event starting with a cruise to Beautiful Grand Marais on the Bay of Lake Superior. We leave at 3 pm sharp heading down the Hurricane Hwy . 148 curves in 48 miles . We will then be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qak5F_0a7CgW9t00

Mass of Christian Burial

Nahma Township, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 8236 River Rd, Nahma, MI

Here is Barbara Joyce (Groleau) Parrott’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Barbara Joyce (Groleau) Parrott of Rapid...

Munising Post

Munising Post

Munising, MI
ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Live Events#Obituary#Local Events#Lake Superior#Live Theater#Mi Center#Appleton Scout Store 2555#Sun Jul 07#Au Train#Beautiful Grand Marais#Live Content#Pictured Rocks#Remote Versions#In Person Events#Cruise#The Sun#Technologies#Standup Comedy#July Celebration#Deep Sorrow
