Coming soon: Bedford events

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bedford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bedford area:

Jefferson Carrollton Campus Visit Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 1607 Highway 227, Carrollton, KY 41008

This campus location is 50 MILES northeast of Louisville. What to bring: Dual Credit students who are interested in dual credit may bring copies of their ACT and/or other test scores as well as copies of a High School transcript. First time college students who have already applied may bring copies of their ACT, and/or Compass test scores. High School transcripts should be sent after high school graduation. Transfer students may bring an official

Carrollton KY KITPA Pull Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Carrollton KY KITPA Pull is on Facebook. To connect with Carrollton KY KITPA Pull, join Facebook today.

50th Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 321 W Main St, Madison, IN

JOB FAIR Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1706 Highland Ave, Carrollton, KY

Who's hiring? Need a job? This event is for you! Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll County Schools are partnering to host a job fair. It will be in the CCHS gymnasium and is open to...

Fall Old Court Days Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 E Main St #105, Madison, IN

About Old Court DaysA wide variety of unique handcrafted arts, woodwork, collectibles, crafts, antiques, and food booths. 10x10 vendor space is $100 for each festival.