Bedford, KY

Coming soon: Bedford events

Bedford Post
Bedford Post
 1 day ago

(BEDFORD, KY) Live events are lining up on the Bedford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Bedford area:

Jefferson Carrollton Campus Visit

Carrollton, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 1607 Highway 227, Carrollton, KY 41008

Address: 1607 Highway 227, Carrollton, KY 41008This campus location is 50 MILES northeast of Louisville. What to bring:   Dual Credit students who are interested in dual credit may bring copies of their ACT and/or other test scores as well as copies of a High School transcript. First time college students who have already applied may bring copies of their ACT, and/or Compass test scores. High School transcripts should be sent after high school graduation. Transfer students may bring an official

Carrollton KY KITPA Pull

Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Carrollton KY KITPA Pull is on Facebook. To connect with Carrollton KY KITPA Pull, join Facebook today.

50th Madison Chautauqua Festival of Art

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 321 W Main St, Madison, IN

If you have an Event or Festival that is not listed here, or if you see a date that is incorrect, contact us . Dates & Times subject to change. Please call ahead.

JOB FAIR

Carrollton, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1706 Highland Ave, Carrollton, KY

Who's hiring? Need a job? This event is for you! Carroll County Chamber of Commerce and Carroll County Schools are partnering to host a job fair. It will be in the CCHS gymnasium and is open to...

Fall Old Court Days

Madison, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 E Main St #105, Madison, IN

About Old Court DaysA wide variety of unique handcrafted arts, woodwork, collectibles, crafts, antiques, and food booths. 10x10 vendor space is $100 for each festival.

