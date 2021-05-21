newsbreak-logo
Charleston, MS

Live events on the horizon in Charleston

Charleston News Beat
Charleston News Beat
 1 day ago

(CHARLESTON, MS) Charleston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charleston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H3Clv_0a7CgUOR00

Session 6 | Michael Bates, Chase Surrell - Batesville, MS 2021

Batesville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 176 4-H Club Rd, Batesville, MS

Session 6 | Michael Bates, Chase Surrell span Jul 18 - Jul 24 span Ages 8-19 span

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWkM5_0a7CgUOR00

Southern Firecracker Triathlon

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Endurance Sports Management is providing timing & live results for the inaugural Southern Firecracker Triathlon Grenada Lake. This site is set up for Live Results / Athlete Tracking. Race Web ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eae5Z_0a7CgUOR00

Wondrous Wednesday Happy Hour

Grenada, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 1st Street, Grenada, MS 38901

Celebrate Hump Day with your friends. Lester Thomas serves the classics and new temptations. Angela and Laura offer tasty treats to eat.

Crappie USA Tournament Grenada Lake Weigh In

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Crappie USA Tournament Weigh In Join us LIVE as we weigh in after our first crappie tournament Sunday May 22@ 5PM🎣

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PL6yM_0a7CgUOR00

Grenada's Downtown Farmer's Market

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 113 1st St, Grenada, MS

It's that time of year again! Rise & shine early on Saturday mornings to beat the heat & the crowds for the freshest locally grown veggies and homemade goodies found on the Square Downtown Grenada...

