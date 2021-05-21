newsbreak-logo
Live events on the horizon in Pinedale

Pinedale News Alert
Pinedale News Alert
 1 day ago

(PINEDALE, WY) Live events are lining up on the Pinedale calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pinedale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxKMf_0a7CgTVi00

SASSY APRON * DATE CHANGE*

Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 21 E Pine St, Pinedale, WY

SASSY APRON DATECHANGE : WED MAY 26TH AND MAY 27TH, 2021 TEACHER: BECKY EAKER COST: $25.00 Sassy Little Apron - This wildly popular apron is so slimming to wear and girly too! It stitches up fast...

Outdoor Storytime

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 S Fish St, Big Piney, WY

Storytime is moving from virtual to in-person... outdoors! Join Genavieve on Thursday mornings in May in the park across from the library for a fun and relaxed social time for preschoolers of all...

Daisy in the Pines

Big Piney, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 106 S Fish St, Big Piney, WY

Daisy in the Pines Art Class at Big Piney Library, 106 S Fish St, Big Piney, WY 83113, Big Piney, United States on Sun May 23 2021 at 01:00 pm to 03:00 pm

Green River Rendezvous Days

Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 700 E, Hennick St, Pinedale, WY

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Mary Routh Brodie Book Signing

Pinedale, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 155 S Tyler Ave, Pinedale, WY

Retired teacher, former Pinedale Roundup columnist and local author Mary Routh Brodie will be in the Pinedale Library foyer (outside the Children's Room) to sign copies of her recently published...

With Pinedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

